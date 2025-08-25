Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

Ethereum has been riding high on the ETF headlines, trading above $3,400 as investors hoped for fresh inflows of institutional capital. Yet the excitement has started to cool as regulators drag their feet, leaving traders wondering if the momentum has already passed. Meanwhile, Bitcoin Swift has exploded onto the scene, raising over $1,000,000 with more than 4,000 community members onboard and officially announcing an early launch for August 30. Even better, the team has introduced bonus rewards for all presale participants right now. With so much activity packed into just a few weeks, it is no wonder that BTC3 is breaking momentum charts while others are losing steam.

Ethereum vs Bitcoin Swift: the shift is happening

Ethereum’s network remains the hub of decentralized applications and liquidity, and the ETF news still keeps it in the spotlight. But its scaling challenges and higher fees are leaving room for disruption. Bitcoin Swift is stepping in with a new kind of programmable staking rewards model called Proof of Yield. PoY is already delivering payouts to presale participants from day one, giving investors a reason to get excited beyond speculation. That kind of instant return is why analysts are pointing to BTC3 as a top contender for 2025.

Bitcoin Swift: built for speed and security

BTC3 is not just a token. It is designed as a decentralized financial operating system that integrates PoY, AI smart contracts, zk identity, and a hybrid consensus model for unmatched security. Privacy is protected with zk proofs, governance is enhanced by quadratic voting and AI screening, and compliance is reinforced through MPC audits. Even better, BTC3 will launch on Solana first to guarantee ultra fast transactions at less than $0.01 per swap before bridging to its own chain in 2026.

This is why the project has already secured recognition through the Cyberscope Audit, the Solidproof Audit, and the Spywolf Audit. Add in the verified KYC, and you get one of the most transparent presale projects available.

Stage 6 Presale: urgency and upside

Stage 6 is live, and the performance is already stunning. Stage 5 closed with a 96% APY, and $110,000 had already been distributed to participants. Now Stage 6 offers a token price of $6 and a doubled APY of 166%. With demand outpacing expectations, the team has confirmed an early launch on August 30, leaving only Stages 6 and 7 before trading begins. The community now exceeds 4,000 members, and funds raised stand at over $1 million.

Alongside PoY rewards at the end of each stage, a massive Bonus Event is underway:• $100–$1,999 → 25% bonus tokens• $2,000–$4,999 → 50% bonus tokens• $5,000+ → 100% bonus tokens

There is also a referral program paying 10% on both sides, supercharging participation. To understand the upside, consider this math: a $5,000 contribution doubles to $10,000 in tokens instantly. Add in 166% APY during Stage 6, and the value grows to about $26,600. If BTC3 trades at $15 post-launch, the stack is worth over $25,000 before rewards. Even smaller tiers are powerful. A $3,000 entry becomes $4,500 with bonuses, compounding to nearly $12,000 with PoY, while $1,000 grows to over $3,000.

Influencers driving momentum

The buzz is not limited to numbers. Influencers and crypto reviewers are breaking down why Bitcoin Swift is exploding. Crypto Show has praised its technical architecture. Bull Run Angel has emphasized the strength of its PoY design and AI integration. Crypto Sister also highlighted BTC3’s potential to outpace traditional projects. Their coverage shows why Bitcoin Swift has jumped from underdog to front-runner on crypto watchlists worldwide. Meanwhile, channels like Token Galaxy are reinforcing the narrative that BTC3 is a breakout project.

Final conclusion

Ethereum’s ETF buzz may have fizzled, but Bitcoin Swift is stealing the spotlight with real payouts, transparent audits, and an early launch that has set the market on fire. With Stage 6 closing and Stage 7 just ahead, investors have less than 6 days to act before the presale ends. The combination of PoY, AI contracts, zk identity, Solana speed, and verified compliance makes BTC3 the most exciting crypto opportunity of 2025. The momentum charts prove it.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:Website: bitcoinswift.com Follow updates on X: https://x.com/BTC3Project

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.