The post Bitcoin Swift Gains Buzz as Ethereum Hits New All Time High Above 4900 USD appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum has surged to fresh highs, surpassing $4,878–$4,900 in late August 2025 and outpacing Bitcoin with a 250% rally since April. Spot Ether ETF inflows have reached records, including $1 billion in a single day, pushing ETH’s market cap to new milestones. Bitcoin, meanwhile, is consolidating near its highs as investors rotate into ETH. Analysts are already forecasting ETH to rise above $7,000 in the months ahead, provided inflows continue.

Yet, while ETH and BTC are showing institutional strength, neither is paying investors directly. That is where Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) changes the game. With $1.3 million raised, 5,500+ users onboard, and an early launch confirmed for August 30, BTC3 is rewriting what a presale can offer.

Ethereum and Bitcoin Impress, BTC3 Pays Now

ETH is leading altcoin momentum while BTC maintains its role as the dominant store-of-value asset. Both remain attractive, but their value is tied to market flows and macro conditions. BTC3 is already rewarding its investors. At $7 per token in Stage 7, the presale has delivered 166% staking payouts in Phase 6, and the APY for the final stage has been boosted to 300%. With less than three days left before launch, the opportunity is closing fast. For those who want both growth and immediate returns, BTC3 stands out.

Tokenomics: Built for Fairness and Growth

BTC3’s tokenomics are designed to reward the community rather than concentrate supply in the hands of insiders. Out of a total 45 million BTC3 tokens:

50% (22.5M) goes to Proof-of-Yield rewards

30% (13.5M) is reserved for presale participants

15% (6.75M) strengthens liquidity pools

5% (2.25M) is allocated to team and reserves

This breakdown ensures the majority of tokens directly power investor rewards and market growth. By allocating half of the supply to PoY payouts, BTC3 guarantees long-term sustainability. The 30% allocation to presale buyers means early adopters hold meaningful positions, creating one of the fairest presale structures in the market.

Presale Frenzy: Bonuses That Multiply Gains

Bitcoin Swift’s presale is now in Stage 7, the last stage before launch, with the token priced at $7. Momentum is at an all-time high, as the project has already raised over $1.3 million and attracted more than 5,500 investors. Phase 6 delivered an impressive 166% staking reward, and to celebrate community success, the team has boosted the APY for the final stage to 300% instead of the planned 86%.

The excitement grew even further when Bitcoin Swift announced an early launch date of August 30, giving investors less than three days left to secure tokens before the market goes live.

To mark this milestone, BTC3 has launched the Everything Must Go Bonus Event, available for the fastest 130 participants:

Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens

Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens

Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens

Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus Tokens

For example, a Tier 3 contribution of $6,000 instantly becomes $15,000 worth of BTC3 tokens pre-launch. At $15 post-launch, this could reach $30,000, demonstrating the significant impact of this final presale phase. Combined with a 25% referral program for both sides of every new transaction, the numbers prove why Stage 7 is selling out at lightning speed.

Security and Verification

BTC3 has not only delivered hype but also proven trustworthiness. The project has cleared the Cyberscope audit, the Solidproof audit, and the Spywolf audit. On top of that, the team has passed KYC verification, giving investors additional confidence. Transparency is not an afterthought for BTC3; it is a foundation.

Influencers Back the Hype

Crypto influencers are amplifying BTC3’s rise:

Crypto Show praised the fairness of its tokenomics.

Token Galaxy called its PoY design one of the most innovative reward models in presales.

Crypto Sister highlighted BTC3’s presale momentum and community-first design.

Their coverage has accelerated community buzz, making BTC3 a must-watch. For live updates, the team remains highly active on X.

Conclusion: BTC3 Defines the Presale Cycle

ETH is breaking records, BTC is holding strong, but BTC3 is redefining presales with transparent tokenomics, immediate rewards, and an early launch on August 30. With less than three days left and bonuses multiplying returns, this is not just another presale; it is the presale investors are rushing to secure before time runs out.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Source: https://coinpedia.org/press-release/bitcoin-swift-gains-buzz-as-ethereum-hits-new-all-time-high-above-4900-usd/