Bitcoin Swift Stage 6 Countdown Heats Up as Ethereum Surges and Bitcoin Hyper Gains Steam

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:21
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

The cryptocurrency market is abuzz with excitement as Ethereum holds strong above $3,100, Bitcoin Hyper ignites attention with its presale price just above one cent, and Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) surges into Stage 6 with explosive momentum. Ethereum’s upcoming network upgrades and scalability focus have helped it remain the second-largest blockchain powerhouse, while Bitcoin Hyper’s early traction has traders eyeing potential parabolic returns. But the real showstopper today is Bitcoin Swift, which has already raised over $1 million, is in Stage 6 at $6 per token, and just announced an early launch on August 30th with a limited-time bonus structure.

Ethereum and Bitcoin Hyper Build Excitement

Ethereum continues to dominate defi with over $50 billion locked across protocols, while its transition into more efficient scaling solutions is fueling optimism among traders. At the same time, Bitcoin Hyper is grabbing headlines for starting its token distribution at prices just above one cent, with projections suggesting major upside if adoption takes off. Both assets present compelling opportunities, but unlike these two, Bitcoin Swift is already paying out users today through its revolutionary programmable PoY rewards system. That immediate earning power sets it apart.

Why Bitcoin Swift Is the Project Everyone Is Talking About

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) isn’t just another blockchain; it’s being built as a full operating system. It combines AI-powered smart contracts, programmable PoY rewards, and decentralized identity infrastructure to create a scalable, secure, and regulation-ready ecosystem. Unlike fixed reward systems, BTC3 adapts dynamically to network activity, environmental efficiency, and governance inputs, ensuring sustainability and massive alignment.

On top of this, the project will first launch on Solana, enabling lightning-fast transactions with fees under one cent, before bridging to its own native blockchain, a move that blends accessibility with long-term independence.

Advertisement

&nbsp

To further reinforce its credibility, Bitcoin Swift has undergone multiple third-party reviews. The project boasts audits from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf, alongside a full KYC verification, giving confidence in its transparency and security.

Stage 6 Presale: The Clock Is Ticking

Bitcoin Swift’s Stage 6 is officially live, with tokens priced at $6 and an eye-popping 166% APY for participants. With less than 9 days before the presale ends and only Stage 6 and Stage 7 left before the early August 30th launch, momentum has never been higher.

The team has also introduced a bonus event, rewarding with up to 100% extra tokens depending on contribution size:

  • $100 – $1,999 → 25% bonus
  • $2,000 – $4,999 → 50% bonus
  • $5,000+ → 100% bonus

Stage 5 delivered 96% APY and over $110,000 in staking rewards, and now Stage 6 is doubling the returns. With over 4,000 community members already on board, this presale is one of the most aggressive, fast-paced opportunities in the market.

Influencers Are Fueling the Hype

The momentum around Bitcoin Swift isn’t just about numbers. Influencers and major crypto voices are already praising it. Reviews from Crypto Sister, Bull Run Angel, and Crypto Show each highlight why BTC3 is gaining viral attention and why early adopters are uniquely positioned to win big. Even Token Galaxy has featured the project in coverage, adding more fuel to the growing buzz.

A Revolution in the Making

While Ethereum pushes forward with technical progress and Bitcoin Hyper attempts to capture market share with its ultra-low entry price, Bitcoin Swift is already paying out users and setting records before launch. Its combination of AI-powered automation, programmable staking rewards, low-cost transactions, and compliance-ready design makes it the most exciting opportunity on the market right now.

Those who move quickly have the chance to enter before the August 30th early launch, secure massive bonuses, and lock in one of the highest-yield presales in crypto history. The countdown is on, and the next stage could sell out faster than anyone expects.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:
Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

X: https://x.com/BTC3Project

