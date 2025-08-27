Bitcoin Targets $115,000 as Metaplanet Launches $887 Million Fundraising Plan

Bitcoin steady as Metaplanet unveils $887M fundraising plan to expand its long-term BTC strategy.

Bitcoin remains steady as Metaplanet announces a major fundraising plan to expand its holdings, while analysts point to key levels that could decide the next big move.

At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $111,014 with a daily trading volume of $66.06 billion, pushing its market capitalization to $2.21 trillion. BTC has seen a slight 0.74% gain in the past 24 hours, keeping investors focused on key technical levels.

Source: CoinMarketCap Source: CoinMarketCap

Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Strategy

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has announced plans to upgrade its Bitcoin strategy with a major fundraising campaign. The company disclosed that it will issue up to 555 million shares overseas, aiming to raise nearly 130.3 billion yen ($887 million USD).

Source: Metaplanet Source: Metaplanet

Of this amount, about 123.8 billion yen will be used to acquire Bitcoin, while an additional 6.5 billion yen will go toward BTC yield-generating operations.

This step is an explicit promise on behalf of Metaplanet to increase its BTC holdings and solidifies the growing trend of corporations adopting BTC as part of their finances rather than treating it as a speculative asset.

Bitcoin Faces Crucial Levels for Next Big Move

Meanwhile, well-known crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO noted two crucial levels that will decide the short-term future of BTC. According to him, surging back above $115,000 on the weekly chart will confirm strong upward momentum and lay the groundwork for further gains and potentially new all-time highs.

Source: X Source: X

On the other hand, the $104,000 Fibonacci level has been considered the ultimate key support area. Support at this level could potentially end additional corrections and lay the groundwork for the next leg higher.

In short, the future of BTC looks tied to corporate adoption, such as Metaplanet’s bold move, and the support of key price levels. As more institutions get involved, the spotlight on BTC’s resilience has never been sharper.

Bitcoin Derivatives Market Sees Cooling Momentum

Bitcoin derivatives saw lower activity, with trading volume and open interest declining. Recent data shows that volume dropped -36.79% to $82.33B and open interest fell -1.04% to $81.26B. This indicates weakening risk appetite as investors close positions while BTC holds near higher levels.

Source: Coinglass Source: Coinglass

Looking at the OI Weighted, the reading stands at 0.0080%, with the market remaining relatively quiet yet stable. This indicates that while leverage isn’t completely out of hand, there isn’t much push from derivatives investors to drive strong new trends.

Source: Coinglass Source: Coinglass

