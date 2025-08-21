Bitcoin to $1 Million? Coinbase CEO Sees US Reserve as Game Changer

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 21:39
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,888.92-0.75%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004918+3.40%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.352+3.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01336-4.09%

After two days of a shallow downtrend, Bitcoin is regaining support and supporters, including the Coinbase CEO. While the token is trading above the $113k mark, Brian Armstrong has made a strong prediction for the token, citing U.S. regulation and global adoption as the key drivers.

Coinbase CEO Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $1M by 2030

Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO of Coinbase, has predicted that Bitcoin would reach $1M by 2030 in the “Cheeky Pint” podcast on Wednesday with Stripe co-founder John Collison. Armstrong himself shared the podcast clip in an X post, adding that it is not financial advice, but the way regulatory clarity is emerging and the US government is building a reserve, making this milestone possible.

Coinbase CEO talking about Bitcoin in a podcast.Coinbase CEO talking about Bitcoin in a podcast.
Source, X, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

He also called the U.S. a “bellwether for the rest of the G20,” citing the recent progress the country has made, including the GENIUS Act for stablecoins. The ongoing Senate debate on the market structure bill was also pointed out in the podcast.

His $1 million BTC prediction is rooted in the once impossible dream of America officially holding this token, but that’s turning into reality. Notably, he also added that this digital asset could become a world reserve currency due to weakening trust in fiat and growing global deficits.

Why Does This Coinbase CEO’s Bitcoin Prediction Matter Now?

After setting a milestone of $124.4k earlier in the month and disproving the Harvard economist $100 crash prediction, Bitcoin retracted in the last days, currently trading at $113.2k. Notably, the broader market has been under a major correction amid the key macro events.

Bitcoin price performance over the yearsBitcoin price performance over the years
Source: CoinMarketCap, BTC Price Chart

The primary catalysts for the downtrend are the U.S. FOMC Meeting Minutes, Initial Jobless Claims data, and Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The increased volatility ahead of these crashes BTC and the rest of the altcoins. Now, Brian Armstrong’s prediction is reviving investors’ confidence.

Although optimism is building, analysts like James McKay (McKay Research) have advised investors not to get ahead of themselves. He says, “Let’s try and hold $124K first, guys,” as volatility is persistent in the crypto space. However, he also notes that this Bitcoin prediction isn’t unrealistic, since Standard Chartered sees $500k by 2028.

Interestingly, Armstrong echoes the voices of Jack Dorsey, Cathie Wood, and Changpeng Zhao. Their Bitcoin prediction for 2030 also had $1M endpoint.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Armstrong believes that U.S. regulatory clarity, the government’s Bitcoin reserve, and growing adoption could push Bitcoin to $1 million.

Many top analysts, including Brian Armstrong and Jack Dorsey, have forecasted the $1 million milestone by 2030, but the uncertainty still looms.

After an earlier correction days after hitting an ATH of $124.4k, Bitcoin currently trades at $113.2k.


coingapecoingape

Pooja Khardia

Pooja Khardia is a seasoned crypto content writer with 6+ years of experience in writing, including in blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, and digital finance reporting. In her adventure journey, she is currently working with CoinGape Media and leading their Trending Section.

Here, she uses her expertise to deliver analytics, market insights, price predictions, and information on what’s trending in the crypto space, aiming to keep the crypto and web3 community updated with market trends and important insights.

Known for a user-centric and straightforward writing style, Pooja is passionate about making crypto easy and accessible. Her writing blends market research with storytelling, helping readers stay ahead in a fast-paced industry.

When not behind the keyboard, Pooja embraces her creative side through drawing and crafting. Connect with Pooja on LinkedIn or X.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/trending/bitcoin-to-1-million-coinbase-ceo-sees-us-reserve-as-game-changer/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S. The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, has.. The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.443-4.65%
XRP
XRP$2.8952-1.03%
Partager
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 18:43
Partager
Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

BitcoinWorld Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership Exciting news from the world of blockchain! Optimism (OP), a leading Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, recently announced a groundbreaking Optimism Flashbots partnership. This collaboration is set to bring lightning-fast, verifiable sequencing to the Superchain and the broader OP Stack ecosystem. For users and developers alike, this means a significant leap towards quicker transaction confirmations and a noticeably smoother overall experience on Optimism-powered networks. What Does the Optimism Flashbots Partnership Mean for the Superchain? The core of this exciting development lies in enhancing how transactions are ordered and processed on Optimism’s network. Flashbots, a highly respected name in the blockchain space, provides open, production-grade infrastructure that currently powers over 90% of all Ethereum blocks. This impressive track record highlights their expertise in secure and efficient transaction ordering. Now, the very same cutting-edge technology will be integrated directly into the OP Stack sequencing process. This integration aims to deliver several key advantages, transforming the user experience and developer capabilities: Faster Confirmations: Transactions will be processed and finalized much more rapidly, significantly reducing waiting times for users and improving application responsiveness. Enhanced Verifiability: The sequencing process becomes more transparent and auditable, increasing trust and security for all network participants. Smoother User Experience: Reduced latency and improved reliability translate directly into a more pleasant and seamless interaction with decentralized applications (dApps) and services built on Optimism. Robust Infrastructure: Leveraging Flashbots’ battle-tested technology provides a solid, resilient foundation for the Superchain’s future growth and stability, ensuring the network can handle increasing demand. Essentially, the Optimism Flashbots partnership is about optimizing the very backbone of the network to handle more activity with greater efficiency and integrity. It’s a strategic move to future-proof the ecosystem. Unlocking Speed and Reliability: How Will Users Benefit? Think about your daily online interactions. We expect instant responses, whether sending a message, streaming content, or making a purchase. In the blockchain world, transaction speed and reliability directly impact usability and adoption. With this strategic partnership, users on Optimism-based chains can anticipate a significant improvement in their daily interactions with dApps, from DeFi protocols to NFT marketplaces. Moreover, developers building on the OP Stack will find it easier to create applications that require high throughput and predictable transaction finality. This move also reinforces Optimism’s commitment to decentralization and resilience, as it adopts a proven, open-source solution for a critical network function. Flashbots’ expertise in managing transaction ordering, particularly in mitigating Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) concerns, means a fairer and more predictable environment for all users. The shared sequencer, a key component of the Superchain vision, will benefit immensely from Flashbots’ expertise. This collaboration is not just about raw speed; it’s also about creating a more fair and efficient transaction environment, minimizing potential negative impacts on user costs and experience. The Optimism Flashbots partnership truly elevates the operational standards of the Superchain. Building the Future: The Broader Impact of this Optimism Flashbots Partnership The Superchain vision aims to create a unified network of chains built on the OP Stack, all sharing security and communication. The integration of Flashbots’ sequencing technology is a crucial step towards realizing this ambitious goal. It ensures that as more chains join the Superchain, the underlying infrastructure can scale efficiently while maintaining high standards of performance and security across the entire ecosystem. This move highlights Optimism’s proactive approach to adopting best-in-class solutions to improve its ecosystem. By partnering with a leader like Flashbots, Optimism strengthens its position as a preferred Layer 2 for developers and users seeking a high-performance, secure, and user-friendly blockchain experience. The long-term implications include fostering a more vibrant and accessible decentralized application landscape, driving innovation and broader adoption of blockchain technology. The collaboration also sets a precedent for how Layer 2 solutions can work with specialized infrastructure providers to enhance core functionalities, moving towards a more robust and decentralized future for the entire Web3 space. In conclusion, the Optimism Flashbots partnership marks a pivotal moment for the Superchain and the wider Layer 2 ecosystem. It promises to deliver a truly superior blockchain experience, characterized by unparalleled speed, enhanced verifiability, and robust infrastructure. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for how scaling solutions can leverage specialized protocols to achieve their ambitious goals, ultimately benefiting every participant in the network and paving the way for a more efficient decentralized future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main goal of the Optimism Flashbots partnership? A1: The primary goal is to bring fast, verifiable sequencing to Optimism’s Superchain and OP Stack, leading to quicker transaction confirmations and a smoother user experience. Q2: How does Flashbots contribute to this partnership? A2: Flashbots provides its proven, open, production-grade infrastructure, which currently powers over 90% of Ethereum blocks, to handle transaction sequencing for Optimism’s ecosystem. Q3: What benefits will users see from this collaboration? A3: Users can expect significantly faster transaction finality, enhanced security through verifiability, and an overall smoother and more reliable experience when interacting with dApps on Optimism-based chains. Q4: How does this partnership impact the Superchain vision? A4: It’s a crucial step towards realizing the Superchain’s goal of a unified network of OP Stack chains, ensuring scalable, high-performance, and secure infrastructure as the ecosystem grows. Q5: Does this partnership address MEV concerns? A5: Yes, Flashbots’ expertise in transaction ordering includes mitigating Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) exploitation, contributing to a fairer and more predictable environment for users. Did you find this article insightful? Share this exciting news about the Optimism Flashbots partnership with your network on social media and help spread the word about the future of blockchain scaling! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01928+0.52%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000495+4.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.85%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 22:05
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,042.33-0.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01342-4.14%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$2.0081-6.55%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Sees Astounding $120M Investment from Cantor Fitzgerald Family