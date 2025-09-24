The post Bitcoin to $150,000 By Christmas? Scaramucci Makes Bold Call on CNBC ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital and managing partner, has once again underlined his conviction that Bitcoin could close 2025 at $150,000. Scaramucci defended his outlook and maintained the $150,000 year-end target. He attributed recent dips to seasonal weakness and framed his outlook in terms of long-term trends and demand. Scaramucci Restates Bitcoin Price Target During the CNBC segment, Scaramucci confirmed he is holding firm on his year-end projection. He acknowledged that Bitcoin’s price path is volatile, but argued that institutional demand remains strong enough to support the target. The CNBC clip was later shared on X (formerly Twitter), where Scaramucci was quoted as saying that Bitcoin could drop below $100,000, he also  projected, 90,80, and 75 is possible’’  or surge toward $150,000 “fairly quickly.” Despite those swings, he reiterated that his forecast for  November and December remains $150,000. Scaramucci cautioned viewers that Bitcoin is not immune to volatility. Prices could experience sharp moves on both the downside and upside in the months ahead. Advertisement &nbsp Following the CNBC broadcast, Scaramucci is “sticking” to his $150,000 forecast. The phrasing quickly gained traction across financial media headlines. Social media aggregator accounts also circulated clips that attributed the statement to CBBC, though the full verified interview was aired on CNBC’s Squawk Box. By linking his $150,000 forecast to ETF demand, Scaramucci aligns with other fund managers who argue that institutional allocations increasingly influence crypto. He described the ETFs as one of the clearest signals of long-term adoption, contrasting with the speculative trading that characterized earlier cycles. Anthony Scaramucci’s latest remarks underscore the increasing influence of institutional demand and ETF inflows on shaping Bitcoin’s outlook. His $150,000 year-end projection, delivered on CNBC in September 2025, reflects confidence in those structural factors, even as he acknowledges that volatility could push the price lower… The post Bitcoin to $150,000 By Christmas? Scaramucci Makes Bold Call on CNBC ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital and managing partner, has once again underlined his conviction that Bitcoin could close 2025 at $150,000. Scaramucci defended his outlook and maintained the $150,000 year-end target. He attributed recent dips to seasonal weakness and framed his outlook in terms of long-term trends and demand. Scaramucci Restates Bitcoin Price Target During the CNBC segment, Scaramucci confirmed he is holding firm on his year-end projection. He acknowledged that Bitcoin’s price path is volatile, but argued that institutional demand remains strong enough to support the target. The CNBC clip was later shared on X (formerly Twitter), where Scaramucci was quoted as saying that Bitcoin could drop below $100,000, he also  projected, 90,80, and 75 is possible’’  or surge toward $150,000 “fairly quickly.” Despite those swings, he reiterated that his forecast for  November and December remains $150,000. Scaramucci cautioned viewers that Bitcoin is not immune to volatility. Prices could experience sharp moves on both the downside and upside in the months ahead. Advertisement &nbsp Following the CNBC broadcast, Scaramucci is “sticking” to his $150,000 forecast. The phrasing quickly gained traction across financial media headlines. Social media aggregator accounts also circulated clips that attributed the statement to CBBC, though the full verified interview was aired on CNBC’s Squawk Box. By linking his $150,000 forecast to ETF demand, Scaramucci aligns with other fund managers who argue that institutional allocations increasingly influence crypto. He described the ETFs as one of the clearest signals of long-term adoption, contrasting with the speculative trading that characterized earlier cycles. Anthony Scaramucci’s latest remarks underscore the increasing influence of institutional demand and ETF inflows on shaping Bitcoin’s outlook. His $150,000 year-end projection, delivered on CNBC in September 2025, reflects confidence in those structural factors, even as he acknowledges that volatility could push the price lower…

Bitcoin to $150,000 By Christmas? Scaramucci Makes Bold Call on CNBC ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 22:59
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.27%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02988-4.10%
FUND
FUND$0.01676-38.08%
Clip Coin
CLIP$0.00002819-13.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001665+0.72%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital and managing partner, has once again underlined his conviction that Bitcoin could close 2025 at $150,000.

Scaramucci defended his outlook and maintained the $150,000 year-end target. He attributed recent dips to seasonal weakness and framed his outlook in terms of long-term trends and demand.

Scaramucci Restates Bitcoin Price Target

During the CNBC segment, Scaramucci confirmed he is holding firm on his year-end projection. He acknowledged that Bitcoin’s price path is volatile, but argued that institutional demand remains strong enough to support the target.

The CNBC clip was later shared on X (formerly Twitter), where Scaramucci was quoted as saying that Bitcoin could drop below $100,000, he also  projected, 90,80, and 75 is possible’’  or surge toward $150,000 “fairly quickly.” Despite those swings, he reiterated that his forecast for  November and December remains $150,000.

Scaramucci cautioned viewers that Bitcoin is not immune to volatility. Prices could experience sharp moves on both the downside and upside in the months ahead.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Following the CNBC broadcast, Scaramucci is “sticking” to his $150,000 forecast. The phrasing quickly gained traction across financial media headlines.

Social media aggregator accounts also circulated clips that attributed the statement to CBBC, though the full verified interview was aired on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

By linking his $150,000 forecast to ETF demand, Scaramucci aligns with other fund managers who argue that institutional allocations increasingly influence crypto.

He described the ETFs as one of the clearest signals of long-term adoption, contrasting with the speculative trading that characterized earlier cycles.

Anthony Scaramucci’s latest remarks underscore the increasing influence of institutional demand and ETF inflows on shaping Bitcoin’s outlook.

His $150,000 year-end projection, delivered on CNBC in September 2025, reflects confidence in those structural factors, even as he acknowledges that volatility could push the price lower before November and December.

With Bitcoin continuing to trade as one of the most closely watched assets in global markets, Scaramucci’s comments add to a mounting consensus among fund managers that supply shortages and professional inflows will play a decisive role in the months ahead.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/bitcoin-to-150000-by-christmas-scaramucci-makes-bold-call-on-cnbc/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

This article presents a novel method for program synthesis using denoising diffusion models on syntax trees.
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/24 23:00
Partager
Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

This method is designed to overcome challenges in a standard autoregressive approach, allowing the model to make targeted, grammatically correct changes
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/25 00:00
Partager
A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

Solving high-dimensional option pricing: G-LSM leverages Hermite polynomials and gradients to achieve a 10x accuracy boost over LSM.
Gravity
G$0.01046+2.64%
Boost
BOOST$0.09912+2.51%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/24 21:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025