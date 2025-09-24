Bitcoin to $150,000 By Christmas? Scaramucci Makes Bold Call on CNBC ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital and managing partner, has once again underlined his conviction that Bitcoin could close 2025 at $150,000.

Scaramucci defended his outlook and maintained the $150,000 year-end target. He attributed recent dips to seasonal weakness and framed his outlook in terms of long-term trends and demand.

Scaramucci Restates Bitcoin Price Target

During the CNBC segment, Scaramucci confirmed he is holding firm on his year-end projection. He acknowledged that Bitcoin’s price path is volatile, but argued that institutional demand remains strong enough to support the target.

The CNBC clip was later shared on X (formerly Twitter), where Scaramucci was quoted as saying that Bitcoin could drop below $100,000, he also projected, 90,80, and 75 is possible’’ or surge toward $150,000 “fairly quickly.” Despite those swings, he reiterated that his forecast for November and December remains $150,000.

Scaramucci cautioned viewers that Bitcoin is not immune to volatility. Prices could experience sharp moves on both the downside and upside in the months ahead.

Advertisement





Following the CNBC broadcast, Scaramucci is “sticking” to his $150,000 forecast. The phrasing quickly gained traction across financial media headlines.

Social media aggregator accounts also circulated clips that attributed the statement to CBBC, though the full verified interview was aired on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

By linking his $150,000 forecast to ETF demand, Scaramucci aligns with other fund managers who argue that institutional allocations increasingly influence crypto.

He described the ETFs as one of the clearest signals of long-term adoption, contrasting with the speculative trading that characterized earlier cycles.

Anthony Scaramucci’s latest remarks underscore the increasing influence of institutional demand and ETF inflows on shaping Bitcoin’s outlook.

His $150,000 year-end projection, delivered on CNBC in September 2025, reflects confidence in those structural factors, even as he acknowledges that volatility could push the price lower before November and December.

With Bitcoin continuing to trade as one of the most closely watched assets in global markets, Scaramucci’s comments add to a mounting consensus among fund managers that supply shortages and professional inflows will play a decisive role in the months ahead.