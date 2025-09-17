Bitcoin to 150K? – Why KEY indicator signals room for growth

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:28
Bitcoin
BTC$116,424.39+1.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23326+2.06%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201+1.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018001+3.14%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00437-9.84%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+12.03%

Key Takeaways 

 Is Bitcoin’s rally at risk of overheating or a major correction?

Bitcoin’s NVT Golden Cross at 0.3 signals a neutral zone, showing there’s room for growth without speculative excess.

 Are miners adding selling pressure to the market?

Even with a 150% spike in the Miners’ Position Index, levels remain low at 0.10, indicating miners are holding rather than dumping BTC.

Bitcoin’s [BTC] NVT Golden Cross sat at a neutral 0.3, at press time, indicating neither extreme overheating nor undervaluation while signaling healthy upward conditions. 

Historically, levels above 2 have aligned with cycle tops, while negative values marked strong accumulation zones. With this metric holding steady, Bitcoin maintains room for growth without immediate risk of speculative excess. 

This neutral zone aligns with historical rallies, suggesting price expansion remains possible while caution builds around longer-term holder behavior.

Source: CryptoQuant

Are exchange inflows hinting at hidden profit-taking?

Exchange Inflow CDD rose by 3.17%, showing that older, long-held coins are moving onto exchanges after extended dormancy. 

This metric often signals preparation for profit-taking, as seasoned holders use exchanges to secure liquidity during rallies. 

While the increase remains moderate, it highlights shifting conviction among investors who previously remained inactive. 

Historically, upticks in exchange inflows have preceded market corrections, especially during rising price phases. 

However, the current scale of movement suggests repositioning rather than broad distribution, leaving Bitcoin’s upward momentum intact for now.

Source: CryptoQuant

Coin days destroyed rises as dormant supply awakens

Overall, Coin Days Destroyed climbed nearly 6%, at the time of writing, reflecting an uptick in older coins being spent after long inactivity.

Such movements are critical because they measure the weight of long-term holder activity rather than short-term trading. 

In past cycles, surging CDD coincided with increased volatility, as awakened supply introduced new liquidity to the market. 

However, the current increase, though notable, does not yet mirror the extremes observed before major corrections. 

Instead, it highlights growing market activity that could either reinforce healthy rotations or introduce near-term caution if sustained.

Source: CryptoQuant

Miners’ position index surges but remains in safe territory

The Miners’ Position Index spiked by nearly 150% in the last 24 hours, at press time, yet the ratio remained low at just 0.10. This indicates miners are not aggressively sending Bitcoin to exchanges despite the sharp rise. 

High MPI levels have signaled looming sell pressure from miners, but subdued readings suggest restraint even during volatile conditions. 

This restraint supports supply-side stability while price remains positioned for further growth. Consequently, miners’ current behavior provides reassurance that selling pressure is unlikely to derail the ongoing upward trajectory in the immediate term.

Source: CryptoQuant

To sum up, Bitcoin’s neutral NVT Golden Cross, rising CDD levels, and restrained miner activity together show a market still aligned for growth. 

While older holders are cautiously moving coins, the absence of major miner sell-offs suggests that upward momentum toward $150,000 remains realistic.

Next: Ethereum dips below $4.5K – Will ETH face a long squeeze ahead?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoin-to-150k-why-key-indicator-signals-room-for-growth/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.001763+4.81%
Propy
PRO$0.7958+10.49%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1364+4.20%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Partager
Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4252+0.78%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23434+2.26%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0173-3.88%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million