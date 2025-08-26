Bitcoin to $3 Million by 2035? Bitwise Predicts So, But Here’s Huge Risk

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 21:15
Sidekick
K$0.1909-7.41%
U
U$0.0119-3.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.05732-4.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.384-0.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,385.92-1.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
  • Can Bitcoin reach $3 million by 2035?
  • Strategy now holds 3% of entire Bitcoin supply

Crypto index fund and ETF provider Bitwise Asset Management has announced its Bitcoin price predictions expected to come true by 2035. The data was shared on the X platform by crypto trader account @crypto_rand.

According to this data, Bitwise expects Bitcoin to closely approach the $3 million mark in the very best case. There are several predictions, including a bearish one. The latter puts the future Bitcoin price level below $90,000.

Can Bitcoin reach $3 million by 2035?

Bitwise has made three price predictions that may occur 10 years from now. They include a bull case, bear case and a base case. The price targets between a bear and a basic case are radically different, while the bull market target is also substantially bigger than that for the basic case.

In accordance with Bitwise, in a base case, Bitcoin is likely to reach $1,306,740. A bear case may take BTC down as low as $88,005. Finally, if the bull case occurs, we will see Bitcoin hitting $2,976,927 per coin.

Bitwise’s predictions are based on several criteria, which include the element of Bitcoin in several markets: institutional investment assets, store of value, U.S. corporate treasuries, national treasury reserves, global remittances, etc.

You Might Also Like

Strategy now holds 3% of entire Bitcoin supply

Financial institutions continue to accumulate Bitcoin. In particular, recently, President Donald Trump signed an executive order permitting 401(k) corporate pension schemes to expand their investments to Bitcoin and real estate from only bonds and stocks. Besides, Bitcoin treasury companies keep stocking up on BTC.

On Monday, Strategy announced a scheduled Bitcoin acquisition as it added 3,081 BTC to its holdings, which now total a whopping 632,457 BTC worth $69,498,486,130. Thus, Strategy now holds a total of 3% of the entire circulating Bitcoin supply.

Metaplanet also bought a new Bitcoin chunk on the same day — 103 BTC valued at around $51 million. The company now holds 18,991 BTC. In July, it added a total of 3,782 BTC.

Besides, Metaplanet has been included in the FTSE Japan index.  

Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-to-3-million-by-2035-bitwise-predicts-so-but-heres-huge-risk

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

PANews reported on August 25th that Zeus Network has officially announced a strategic liquidity partnership with Metalpha (NASDAQ: MATH), enabling Bitcoin deposits through APOLLO, the first decentralized application (dApp) on Zeus Network. Metalpha, an institutional asset management firm focused on digital assets, has begun accepting Bitcoin deposits through the Zeus Network on Solana. As part of this partnership, Metalpha will leverage Zeus Network's permissionless infrastructure as a liquidity provider, supporting network security through decentralized verification. The Metalpha team chose Solana to deploy Bitcoin liquidity because of its high-performance DeFi environment and highly active community. By providing Bitcoin to Zeus Network, Metalpha injects liquidity into Solana and strengthens the security of cross-chain Bitcoin transactions, seeking new avenues for sustainable on-chain yield generation. As Solana becomes a major hub for institutional-grade digital asset innovation, Zeus Network is expanding its ecosystem to ensure that Bitcoin liquidity remains fundamental to DeFi growth. Leveraging Metalpha's expertise in structured financial products and risk management, this partnership is expected to enhance the financial capabilities of the Solana network and Bitcoin as an asset, adding fuel to the already booming DeFi market. Justin Wang, co-founder and CEO of Zeus Network, said: “With Metalpha joining Zeus Network as a liquidity provider, we can leverage their experience in digital asset management to continue developing more accessible and scalable Bitcoin liquidity solutions for institutional Bitcoin holders.”
Moonveil
MORE$0.10098+2.88%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23452+5.86%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001633-1.86%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:00
Partager
Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

PANews reported on August 26th that deBridge, a multi-chain interoperability protocol, has integrated Tron, allowing users to swap assets in real time between Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and over twenty other blockchains. This deployment will connect Tron's high-throughput network to deBridge's routing system, enabling low-slippage, MEV-protected transfers. deBridge stated that this integration provides "full-stack interoperability," enabling Tron to integrate with leading ecosystems and supporting complex cross-chain interactions for users to complete within a single transaction.
RealLink
REAL$0.05705-4.61%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23452+5.86%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08426-4.53%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:09
Partager
The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0657+19.02%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00003494-17.12%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 21:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

Canary has submitted the S-1 application for the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF to the US SEC.

Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer