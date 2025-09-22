The post Bitcoin To Crash More Today? Peter Schiff Says Gold and Silver Will Soar appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The month of September has once again lived up to its reputation as a tough period for Bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency slipped below $112,500, pressured by fading Fed rate possibility and weaker U.S. jobs data.While Bitcoin is already struggling from the drop, well-known Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff says gold and silver to take off, while Bitcoin to Crash today. Gold & Silver To Surge, Bitcoin To Crash According to Schiff, silver led the move overnight with a jump of $0.19, pushing prices to around $43.20. Gold also ticked higher, gaining $7 as it continued to test its recent record levels. Today, gold reached a new all-time high of $3,725, up nearly 40% this 1979, showing how strong demand remains. Schiff believes this steady strength could set the stage for another breakout once U.S. markets open today. So far it’s pretty quiet tonight. Silver is making the biggest move, up 19 cents to $43.20. Gold is up five bucks and Bitcoin is down over 1%. But there is still plenty of time before U.S. markets open for trading tomorrow for gold and silver to take off and Bitcoin to crash.— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 22, 2025 While Gold and silver jumped, the Bitcoin price slipped by over 3%, trading just above $112,000. Schiff didn’t hold back in his view that Bitcoin’s weakness could deepen into a steeper decline. In his words, there’s still “plenty of time” for gold and silver to rally further while Bitcoin “crashes.” Stockmoney Lizards’ Take on the Market Backing the Peter Schiff prediction, Crypto analyst Stockmoney Lizards shared a chart outlining how Bitcoin’s price may unfold in the coming weeks. According to the analysis, Bitcoin has now flipped its former support into resistance, forming a bearish rising wedge pattern. This technical setup often signals more downside before a recovery can begin. The analyst’s chart shows $112K as the immediate safety net, while $110K is the key lifeline, dropping below it could trigger a bigger drop. How Low Could Bitcoin Go? If selling pressure intensifies, Stockmoney Lizards sees Bitcoin possibly falling toward $107,335. This would align with the breakdown risk shown on the chart. On the flip side, if stability returns and buyers step in, Bitcoin could challenge resistance near $115K in the short term. For now, all eyes are on the $110K zone, which could decide whether Bitcoin stabilizes. The post Bitcoin To Crash More Today? Peter Schiff Says Gold and Silver Will Soar appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The month of September has once again lived up to its reputation as a tough period for Bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency slipped below $112,500, pressured by fading Fed rate possibility and weaker U.S. jobs data.While Bitcoin is already struggling from the drop, well-known Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff says gold and silver to take off, while Bitcoin to Crash today. Gold & Silver To Surge, Bitcoin To Crash According to Schiff, silver led the move overnight with a jump of $0.19, pushing prices to around $43.20. Gold also ticked higher, gaining $7 as it continued to test its recent record levels. Today, gold reached a new all-time high of $3,725, up nearly 40% this 1979, showing how strong demand remains. Schiff believes this steady strength could set the stage for another breakout once U.S. markets open today. So far it’s pretty quiet tonight. Silver is making the biggest move, up 19 cents to $43.20. Gold is up five bucks and Bitcoin is down over 1%. But there is still plenty of time before U.S. markets open for trading tomorrow for gold and silver to take off and Bitcoin to crash.— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 22, 2025 While Gold and silver jumped, the Bitcoin price slipped by over 3%, trading just above $112,000. Schiff didn’t hold back in his view that Bitcoin’s weakness could deepen into a steeper decline. In his words, there’s still “plenty of time” for gold and silver to rally further while Bitcoin “crashes.” Stockmoney Lizards’ Take on the Market Backing the Peter Schiff prediction, Crypto analyst Stockmoney Lizards shared a chart outlining how Bitcoin’s price may unfold in the coming weeks. According to the analysis, Bitcoin has now flipped its former support into resistance, forming a bearish rising wedge pattern. This technical setup often signals more downside before a recovery can begin. The analyst’s chart shows $112K as the immediate safety net, while $110K is the key lifeline, dropping below it could trigger a bigger drop. How Low Could Bitcoin Go? If selling pressure intensifies, Stockmoney Lizards sees Bitcoin possibly falling toward $107,335. This would align with the breakdown risk shown on the chart. On the flip side, if stability returns and buyers step in, Bitcoin could challenge resistance near $115K in the short term. For now, all eyes are on the $110K zone, which could decide whether Bitcoin stabilizes.