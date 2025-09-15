Bitcoin towards $200,000 in Q4: Tom Lee’s prediction and the Fed’s pivotal role

Tom Lee (Fundstrat) returns to the center of the discussion on Bitcoin: «$200,000 by the end of the year», he stated in an interview with CNBC, reigniting the debate on Q4 2024 as a possible turning point while attention remains focused on the Federal Reserve and the trajectory of rate cuts.

Our editorial team’s analysts have examined ETF flows, spot volumes, and on-chain indicators in the months leading up to Q4 2024 to assess the plausibility of similar scenarios; the qualitative analysis indicates that signals of monetary easing tend to coincide with expansions in institutional demand and increased volatility.

According to public data aggregated by on‑chain and market providers, directional movements on BTC are often preceded by measurable sentiment changes in net flows and in the metrics of active address accumulation.

Scenario Q4: liquidity, rates, and narrative can catalyze volatility.

What Tom Lee Said (and Why Now)

The co-founder and head of research at Fundstrat ties the target of $200,000 to more accommodative financial conditions and the usual favorable seasonality of Bitcoin in the fourth quarter. In this context, he noted that with a Fed inclined to ease monetary policy, risky assets see stronger demand, reinforcing the narrative on BTC.

Why Q4 Matters: Liquidity, Narrative, and Risk

Monetary easing: declining rates lower the cost of capital and fuel the search for yield on more volatile assets.

declining rates lower the cost of capital and fuel the search for yield on more volatile assets. Stock wealth effect: if the US indices hold, the sentiment also improves on crypto .

if the US indices hold, the also improves on . Seasonality: historically, Q4 often records relatively positive performance for BTC, albeit with volatility that can amplify divergences; historical data from Glassnode and CoinMarketCap highlight significant average variations from cycle to cycle.

The Role of the Fed: How Monetary Policy Filters into Bitcoin

Signal Transmission: from Rates to Risk Pricing

Bitcoin tends to exhibit a “beta” relative to stocks. When financial conditions ease, liquidity increases, and investors take on more risk. Conversely, hawkish signals – meaning high rates for a longer period – tighten the markets and reduce the appetite for more volatile assets.

In 2024, the focus remains on the FOMC meetings in September and November to assess the pace of cuts, the forward guidance, and the path of the Fed balance sheet. That said, the interpretation of the messages will be as crucial as the numerical decisions. For the official calendar and minutes, refer to the Federal Reserve website.

Contrary Voices and Risks Ahead

Skepticism is not lacking. Economist Peter Schiff expressed on X a contrary position, hypothesizing a possible weakness of BTC after the Fed cuts and a return below psychological thresholds, highlighting risks related to volatility, unstable correlations with equities, and macroeconomic shocks.

It must be said that the debate remains open.

Bitcoin and stocks: correlation, but not always

During easing phases, the correlation of Bitcoin with the S&P 500 tends to increase. Recent analyses indicate an average coefficient of about 0.25 over a 90-day rolling window, although this relationship is not constant. Macroeconomic news, flows on ETFs, and crypto-native dynamics related to adoption, network security, and regulations can quickly reverse the trend.

Key Facts and Calendar

Target: $200,000

Horizon: the target was set for end of 2024 ; the projection remains a subject of debate even after the end of that year

the target was set for ; the projection remains a subject of debate even after the end of that year Main catalysts: FOMC decisions, spot ETF flows, liquidity conditions, and on‑chain metrics

decisions, spot ETF flows, conditions, and on‑chain metrics Risks: persistent inflation, “higher for longer” monetary policy, geopolitical shocks, and unfavorable regulations

Data at a Glance

BTC Price at the time of consultation: check the real-time value on CoinMarketCap.

at the time of consultation: check the real-time value on CoinMarketCap. Q4 Seasonality: historically often positive, with average performances varying depending on the cycle.

historically often positive, with average performances varying depending on the cycle. Correlation with S&P 500: average coefficient around 0.25 on a 90-day rolling window.

average coefficient around 0.25 on a 90-day rolling window. Realized volatility: industry estimates (Messari, Glassnode) indicate significant quarterly variations; refer to specific reports for updated values (Messari).

Quick FAQ

How much does the Fed weigh on the price of Bitcoin?

Very much in the short-medium term: rates, guidance, and balance sheet impact liquidity, dollar, and risk premium. The effect is not mechanical, but recurring.

Is Q4 really “seasonally strong” for BTC?

Often yes, albeit with a wide dispersion between cycles. Performance depends on macroeconomic factors, capital flows, and narrative. Historical data should be read in context.

Which signals to follow in the coming weeks?

Fed statement and dot plot , integrated with CPI/PCE data

, integrated with CPI/PCE data Inflows into spot Bitcoin ETF

Liquidity in USD and financial conditions

in USD and financial conditions Regulatory events and on-chain security indicators

Conclusion

The forecast by Tom Lee reopens an ambitious scenario for Bitcoin regarding Q4 2024. The path of BTC will depend on the decisions of the Fed, ETF flows, and market narrative. Opportunities and risks remain high: for real-time updates and data, consult the indicated sources and the editorial insights.