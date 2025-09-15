Bitcoin towards $200,000 in Q4: Tom Lee’s prediction and the Fed’s pivotal role

Tom Lee (Fundstrat) returns to the center of the discussion on Bitcoin: «$200,000 by the end of the year», he stated in an interview with CNBC, reigniting the debate on Q4 2024 as a possible turning point while attention remains focused on the Federal Reserve and the trajectory of rate cuts.
Our editorial team’s analysts have examined ETF flows, spot volumes, and on-chain indicators in the months leading up to Q4 2024 to assess the plausibility of similar scenarios; the qualitative analysis indicates that signals of monetary easing tend to coincide with expansions in institutional demand and increased volatility.
According to public data aggregated by on‑chain and market providers, directional movements on BTC are often preceded by measurable sentiment changes in net flows and in the metrics of active address accumulation.
Scenario Q4: liquidity, rates, and narrative can catalyze volatility.
The co-founder and head of research at Fundstrat ties the target of $200,000 to more accommodative financial conditions and the usual favorable seasonality of Bitcoin in the fourth quarter. In this context, he noted that with a Fed inclined to ease monetary policy, risky assets see stronger demand, reinforcing the narrative on BTC.
Bitcoin tends to exhibit a “beta” relative to stocks. When financial conditions ease, liquidity increases, and investors take on more risk. Conversely, hawkish signals – meaning high rates for a longer period – tighten the markets and reduce the appetite for more volatile assets.
In 2024, the focus remains on the FOMC meetings in September and November to assess the pace of cuts, the forward guidance, and the path of the Fed balance sheet. That said, the interpretation of the messages will be as crucial as the numerical decisions. For the official calendar and minutes, refer to the Federal Reserve website.
Skepticism is not lacking. Economist Peter Schiff expressed on X a contrary position, hypothesizing a possible weakness of BTC after the Fed cuts and a return below psychological thresholds, highlighting risks related to volatility, unstable correlations with equities, and macroeconomic shocks.
It must be said that the debate remains open.
During easing phases, the correlation of Bitcoin with the S&P 500 tends to increase. Recent analyses indicate an average coefficient of about 0.25 over a 90-day rolling window, although this relationship is not constant. Macroeconomic news, flows on ETFs, and crypto-native dynamics related to adoption, network security, and regulations can quickly reverse the trend.
Very much in the short-medium term: rates, guidance, and balance sheet impact liquidity, dollar, and risk premium. The effect is not mechanical, but recurring.
Often yes, albeit with a wide dispersion between cycles. Performance depends on macroeconomic factors, capital flows, and narrative. Historical data should be read in context.
The forecast by Tom Lee reopens an ambitious scenario for Bitcoin regarding Q4 2024. The path of BTC will depend on the decisions of the Fed, ETF flows, and market narrative. Opportunities and risks remain high: for real-time updates and data, consult the indicated sources and the editorial insights.