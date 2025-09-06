Bitcoin traders tipping Q4 price top do 'not understand statistics’ — Analyst

Bitcoin analyst PlanC says there is no reason for Bitcoin to reach a cycle high this year except for a “psychological, self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Traders who predict Bitcoin will reach its cycle-high price by the end of this year may be misunderstanding the principles of statistics, a Bitcoin analyst says.

It comes as several analysts have been forecasting the outcome for Bitcoin (BTC) in recent times.

“Anyone who thinks Bitcoin has to peak in Q4 of this year does not understand statistics or probability,” PlanC said in an X post on Friday.

