Bitcoin Treasury Firm Empery Digital Announces Execution of $50 Million Master Repurchase Agreement

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Businesswire, Bitcoin treasury company Empery Digital (NASDAQ: EMPD) announced the execution of its previously announced $50 million master repurchase agreement, which matures on August 31, 2026. This term loan will be used to repay in full the outstanding borrowings under the existing borrowing facility, without prepayment fees, and will also provide additional funding for the company's share repurchases. As of September 25, 2025, the company had repurchased 4,446,844 shares of its common stock under its $100 million share repurchase program at an average purchase price of $7.48 per share, including all fees and commissions. Following these repurchases, approximately $67 million remains available for future share repurchases under the company's existing share repurchase program. Management remains committed to increasing the number of Bitcoins per share for shareholders through accretive share repurchases at a discount to net asset value (NAV).