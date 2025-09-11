Bitcoin Treasury Firm Metaplanet to Issue New Shares; Nakamoto Holdings Plans $30M Investment

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad

De Amerikaanse videogame retailer GameStop heeft in het tweede kwartaal van 2025 laten zien hoe een strategische stap richting Bitcoin het bedrijf helpt om verliezen te beperken en zelfs investeerdersvertrouwen nieuw leven in te blazen. Terwijl de traditionele verkoop van hardware en software onder druk staat, vormen digitale activa en een sterke focus op collectibles een cruciaal vangnet. Bitcoin als reddingsboei In mei kocht GameStop voor $500 miljoen aan Bitcoin, goed voor 4.710 BTC. Aan het eind van dat kwartaal waren deze reserves gestegen naar een waarde van $528 miljoen, waarmee het bedrijf een ongerealiseerde winst had van $28,6 miljoen. Voor een onderneming die jarenlang symbool stond voor de strijd van fysieke retail tegen digitalisering, is dit een positief bedrag. Volgens cijfers van Bitcoin Treasuries behoort GameStop inmiddels tot de top twintig van beursgenoteerde bedrijven die Bitcoin op de balans hebben staan. Dat plaatst de retailer in hetzelfde rijtje als pioniers als MicroStrategy en Tesla, en kan een voorbeeld vormen voor andere bedrijven. Verlies is een stuk kleiner, maar vertrouwen groter De resultaten lieten zien dat de strategie begint te werken. De omzet steeg jaar-op-jaar van $798 miljoen naar $970 miljoen, waarbij vooral trading cards en merchandise sterk presteerden en bijna een derde van de inkomsten genereerden. Ook exclusieve samenwerkingen, zoals limited editions rond de aankomende game Borderlands 4, droegen bij aan de groei. Dankzij kostenbesparingen en bedrijfsvoering draaide GameStop een winst van $66 miljoen, een positieve omkeer ten opzichte van een verlies van $22 miljoen in dezelfde periode vorig jaar. Netto kwam de winst uit op $168 miljoen wat flink hoger lag dan de $14,8 miljoen van een jaar eerder. De rol van crypto in de bedrijfsstrategie De keuze voor Bitcoin wordt door analisten gezien als meer dan een korte termijn winst. Het past in een bredere strategie waarbij GameStop digitale activa gebruikt om de balans te versterken en investeerdersvertrouwen terug te winnen. De timing lijkt gunstig, want sinds mei is de prijs van Bitcoin met bijna 18% gestegen. Bovendien sluit de stap aan bij een bredere trend waarin beursgenoteerde ondernemingen steeds vaker kijken naar Bitcoin als hedge. Voor investeerders betekent dit dat GameStop niet langer uitsluitend afhankelijk is van de cycli. Voorbeeld voor andere bedrijven? De vraag is of meer beursgenoteerde bedrijven het voorbeeld van GameStop zullen volgen. Met een kaspositie van $6 miljard en een recente uitgifte van $270 miljoen heeft de onderneming voldoende liquiditeit om risico's te spreiden. De eerste signalen lijken positief, want het aandeel steeg na de bekendmaking van de cijfers met ruim 7% in de nabeurshandel tot $25,29.