Bitcoin treasury firm NAKA’s shares and mNAV crashed 90%

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:59
Union
U$0.01036-12.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.331+0.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,742.43+0.93%
Nakamoto Games
NAKA$0.306-1.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09474-3.24%

As of the close of trading yesterday, David Bailey’s bitcoin treasury company Nakamoto (NAKA) had lost 90% of its share price and its multiple-to-Net Asset Value (mNAV). Increasingly desperate to restore investor confidence, he swore that he was “as all in on bitcoin as you can possible [sic] be.”

Bailey’s firm was supposed to somehow create a successful bitcoin treasury company of bitcoin treasury companies after Nakamoto opened for trading at $28.51 on his NASDAQ debut. 

Riding the coattails of early success by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Tether’s Twenty One (CEP), Bailey and Nakamoto hoped to take advantage of a springtime mania in the crypto treasury sector. By May 22, his stock reached an all-time high of $34.77.

Read more: Trump’s BTC U-turn not about the money, says David Bailey

Yesterday, those same shares closed for trading 90% lower at $3.28.

KindlyMD’s stock—previously trading under the KDLY ticker and now under NAKA—has yet to distribute all shares to its private placement investors and also has a pending equity deal with UTXO Management later this year.

Those unlocks will add additional selling pressure through the end of 2025.

Read more: David Bailey’s Nakamoto exceeded 23X mNAV, 11X higher than MSTR

With the stock already down 90% and more shares coming onto the market soon, investors are struggling to understand how Bailey is going to right this ship.

Compounding the problem, about four months ago on May 12, NAKA was trading at a 23x multiple to Net Asset Value (mNAV). Today, its mNAV is less than 3x.

The company owns $642 million worth of BTC—known as its NAV—yet has only convinced investors that future prospects for its “global portfolio of bitcoin native companies” are worth a $1.4 billion market capitalization.

Investors blame Bailey for poor Nakamoto performance

With its mNAV and stock price both down 90% from their highs as of yesterday’s close, needless to say, many investors are skeptical of Bailey’s performance since May.

“You didn’t go all in on bitcoin by going public, you went all in on Wall Street,” criticized one of his followers on X. “Let’s pump that $NAKA price David,” reminded another.

“Throw away this trash stock, I’ve never seen moving like NAKA,” lamented someone else. Another observer simply responded to Bailey with a devastating chart of NAKA’s cratering stock price.

KindlyMD still actively maintains the healthcare side of its business, including recently appointing a new chief medical officer. However, BTC-focused equity investors have displaced most of the company’s legacy healthcare investors.

Since he joined the company on May 12th, Bailey—despite his sizeable media and conference businesses, personal relationship with Donald Trump, and six-figure following on X—has not been able to reverse NAKA’s downtrend.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/bitcoin-treasury-firm-nakas-shares-and-mnav-crashed-90/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+2.72%
Comedian
BAN$0.09804-2.32%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Partager
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0.00029+20.83%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003402+7.82%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.86-0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24