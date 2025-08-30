Bitcoin undervalued, could hit $126K by year-end: JP Morgan

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 01:13
Bitcoin
BTC$108,396.78-3.64%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.020009-15.82%
Capverse
CAP$0.07074-0.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018283-3.24%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03599-2.38%

Key Takeaways

The volatility of the BTC/Gold ratio has dropped to a record low of 2, an ‘undervalued’ level that could push BTC to $126K, per JP Morgan analysts.

Bitcoin’s [BTC] price swings or volatility have cooled off significantly, from over 60% to record lows of 30% in 2025.

In August, Bitcoin’s price dropped by 11%, falling from above $124,000. Despite this decline, it has yet to show strong support or a decisive rebound at the $110,000 level.

According to JP Morgan analysts, led by the Managing Director Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, this was ‘too low’ and deemed the current BTC price as ‘undervalued’ against gold. 

Source: Deribit

Bitcoin to swing back to $126K?

According to the analysts, a strong accumulation of over 6% by corporate treasuries played a huge role in suppressing volatility. 

Compared to gold, the volatility of the Bitcoin/Gold ratio has also dropped to a record low of 2. This meant that BTC consumed twice as much risk capital as gold in client portfolios, the analysts added. 

Source: JP Morgan

Analysts noted that Bitcoin’s lower volatility presented a strong buying opportunity.

This was further supported by high inflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and crypto treasuries. Together, these factors signaled favorable market conditions for accumulating BTC.

JP Morgan estimates that Bitcoin needs to rise by 13% to match gold’s $5 trillion private allocation.

At press time, Bitcoin’s market cap stood at $2.2 trillion, a 13% increase would push BTC’s fair value to around $126,000.

Analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou suggests this target could be reached by the end of the year.

On-chain data shows that Bitcoin remains undervalued and is approaching a local bottom, provided current 2025 trends continue.

The True MVRV valuation metric supports this view, showing that previous local bottoms in May and June occurred when the indicator hit 1.6.

The indicator dropped to the same level at the time of writing, suggesting a bottom could be reached if upcoming inflation data favors risk assets.  

Source: CryptoQuant

Hence, if July inflation (PCE) data comes in cooler than expected, it could boost September rate cut expectations and BTC price recovery. 

On the contrary, a hotter or higher inflation print could trigger a bearish sentiment in the short term. 

Next: CFTC set to open offshore crypto exchanges to U.S. citizens – Details

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoin-undervalued-could-hit-126k-by-year-end-jp-morgan/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement. The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options. dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates. The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi. Decentralized exchange dYdX [...] The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001575-5.63%
dYdX
DYDX$0.6027-4.36%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:36
Partager
Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

TLDR IREN posted $187.3 million in revenue, marking a 226% YoY growth. IREN’s pivot into AI saw a 132% increase in GPU capacity for machine learning. The company surpassed MARA with 728 BTC mined in July, generating $1B annually. IREN’s stock surged 312% in the last four months, reaching a $5.4 billion market cap. Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,386.77-3.59%
Capverse
CAP$0.07079-0.79%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2701-4.52%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:12
Partager
New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

A rising Ethereum-based token is capturing widespread investor attention as projections suggest it could challenge Shiba Inu’s market position in under 100 days. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has now surged into stage 12 at $0.0021, representing a 110% gain from its initial offering.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001207-3.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254-5.28%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000554-2.29%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/30 00:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Ripple CEO Eyes $25 Trillion Crypto Market by 2030: XRP’s Role