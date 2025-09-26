Bitcoin Volatility Hits Record Lows as Market Shows Signs of Maturity

Bitcoin

Bitcoin has now spent over two years in its lowest-volatility phase on record, with 60-day measures holding under 50% since early 2023.

The unusual mix of rising prices and subdued swings is reshaping how investors view the asset.

While earlier bull runs came with extreme turbulence, Bitcoin’s market cap expanded through 2023–2024 as realized volatility declined by around 20%. Analysts point to deeper derivatives markets, systematic strategies, and more active volatility-selling as factors cushioning price moves.

Comparisons Narrow With Traditional Assets

BTC still swings harder than gold or equities but less than in past cycles. iShares puts annualized volatility near 54%, versus about 15% for gold and 10% for global equities – levels that now resemble mid-cap tech stocks more than purely speculative assets.

Drawdowns remain a threat. The September 2025 correction erased $162 billion from crypto markets, though Bitcoin fell less than most altcoins. Miners also play a role: profitability bands, tracked by the Puell Multiple, often align with phases of distribution or accumulation that can flip volatility higher.

Forward Outlook

Options markets continue to price higher implied volatility than realized, especially around ETF flows and macro events. Models based on network effects see possible targets around $130,000-$163,000 and even $200,000 by late 2025 – assuming liquidity and adoption expand. But a tightening macro backdrop could reset realized volatility closer to 80% or more.

For now, Bitcoin’s muted swings signal a maturing market, though history suggests quiet phases often precede sharp moves.

