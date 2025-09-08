Bitcoin vs Gold: Chart Patterns Hint at Major Rally Ahead

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/08 15:00
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.005207+0.81%
MAY
MAY$0.04129-1.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.15959+1.02%

Banner magacoin finance

The latest moves come as market commentators suggest that the long-anticipated “bear trap” phase may be nearing its conclusion, potentially setting the stage for a stronger upward breakout.

Crypto Rover, a widely followed market analyst, highlighted the classic market cycle chart, pointing to the bear trap phase as nearly complete. “Be ready. The pump is coming,” he wrote, suggesting renewed optimism could soon drive momentum.

Another post compared Bitcoin’s price structure to gold’s historical breakout, arguing that Bitcoin may be following a similar ascending wedge pattern that led to gold’s parabolic rally in past years.

The comparison underscores a growing narrative that Bitcoin could mimic traditional safe-haven assets in its next phase.

READ MORE:

Why Betting on a Q4 Bitcoin Peak Could Be a Costly Mistake

On the charts, Bitcoin continues to consolidate between $110,000 and $112,000, a level that has acted as short-term support. Despite recent pullbacks from July’s highs above $118,000, the price action suggests buyers are stepping in to defend key levels. If the current accumulation zone holds, analysts argue that a move toward renewed highs could unfold in the coming weeks.

Still, risks remain. Market cycles often lure investors with false rallies before major corrections, and macroeconomic uncertainties—such as central bank policy shifts and global liquidity conditions—will play a critical role in shaping Bitcoin’s trajectory.

For now, traders are watching closely to see whether Bitcoin can shake off the bear trap narrative and transition into the next growth phase, echoing the explosive runs of previous cycles.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Bitcoin vs Gold: Chart Patterns Hint at Major Rally Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.0152+4.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02618+0.38%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Partager
Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Bitcoin‘s price hovers around $110,000 as market players wait for the upcoming decision on interest rates by the US Federal Reserve set for September 17. CoinMarketCap data reveals Bitcoin recently rose by a modest 0.44%, hitting $111,074.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals
Oasis
ROSE$0.02489+3.02%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 15:08
Partager
Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

The panel discuss the blockchain trilemma, stablecoins, decentralization, and the future of digital currencies in the global economy.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13588-0.17%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002691+1.97%
Partager
Blockhead2025/09/08 16:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

Best Anonymous Crypto Casinos UK 2025: Ranked by Experts

0xENAS: Cautious about the market breaking new highs, but the current trend is more inclined to the upside