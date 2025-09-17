Bitcoin Wavers as Gold Hits Record High Ahead of Fed, Saylor Pushes U.S. Strategic Reserve Plan

Gold surges to $3,703, cementing its safe-haven role as investors brace for the Fed’s rate decision.

Bitcoin is balancing short-term volatility around $115K with longer-term policy developments in Washington. With a potential for long liquidations and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision, industry leaders led by Michael Saylor are pushing for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve program.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading above $117k, swinging between $114,800 and $115,300 at the Wall Street open on Tuesday. Market Analysts TheKingfisher have pointed out that many long positions are stacked around $114,700, putting leveraged traders at risk of being wiped out if the price drops. He noted,

Traders remain cautious ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where the Fed is expected to cut interest rates for the first time in 2025. Popular trader Skew described markets as “top side heavy” with supply pressure, adding that short positioning has picked up in anticipation of the policy shift.

Meanwhile, gold surged to a new all-time high of $3,703 before retreating. The asset has been seen as a safer asset recently and, as a result, attracted heavy demand. Gold remains up 40% year-to-date compared to Bitcoin’s 23%.

Crypto Leaders Rally Behind U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Plan

Washington policymakers are working on a potentially more structural force for Bitcoin’s future. On Monday, eighteen crypto industry executives gathered on Capitol Hill to advocate for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill, also known as the BITCOIN Act. The proposal, introduced by Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative Nick Begich, would authorize the U.S. government to purchase up to 1 million BTC over five years to establish a national reserve.

Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy and the largest public Bitcoin holder with nearly 639,000 BTC, described the initiative as critical for U.S. leadership in the evolving financial landscape. framing Bitcoin as both an economic freedom tool and a strategic asset, he said:

The bill would codify Trump’s earlier executive order establishing a Bitcoin reserve. Senator Lummis suggested that revaluing U.S. gold certificates could make the acquisition budget-neutral. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently confirmed that U.S. Bitcoin holdings, largely from confiscated assets, are currently worth $15–20 billion and will form the foundation of the reserve.

