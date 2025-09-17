Bitcoin Wavers as Gold Hits Record High Ahead of Fed, Saylor Pushes U.S. Strategic Reserve Plan

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/17 17:28
Union
U$0.013311-26.39%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,305.29+0.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03562-0.69%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4217-1.12%

  • Gold surges to $3,703, cementing its safe-haven role as investors brace for the Fed’s rate decision.

  • Michael Saylor leads push for U.S. Bitcoin reserve bill, proposing government acquisition of up to 1 million BTC.

Bitcoin is balancing short-term volatility around $115K with longer-term policy developments in Washington. With a potential for long liquidations and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision, industry leaders led by Michael Saylor are pushing for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve program.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading above $117k, swinging between $114,800 and $115,300 at the Wall Street open on Tuesday. Market Analysts TheKingfisher have pointed out that many long positions are stacked around $114,700, putting leveraged traders at risk of being wiped out if the price drops. He noted,

 

Source: X

Traders remain cautious ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where the Fed is expected to cut interest rates for the first time in 2025. Popular trader Skew described markets as “top side heavy” with supply pressure, adding that short positioning has picked up in anticipation of the policy shift.

Meanwhile, gold surged to a new all-time high of $3,703 before retreating. The asset has been seen as a safer asset recently and, as a result, attracted heavy demand. Gold remains up 40% year-to-date compared to Bitcoin’s 23%.

 

Source: X

Crypto Leaders Rally Behind U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Plan

Washington policymakers are working on a potentially more structural force for Bitcoin’s future. On Monday, eighteen crypto industry executives gathered on Capitol Hill to advocate for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill, also known as the BITCOIN Act. The proposal, introduced by Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative Nick Begich, would authorize the U.S. government to purchase up to 1 million BTC over five years to establish a national reserve.

Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy and the largest public Bitcoin holder with nearly 639,000 BTC, described the initiative as critical for U.S. leadership in the evolving financial landscape. framing Bitcoin as both an economic freedom tool and a strategic asset, he said: 

The bill would codify Trump’s earlier executive order establishing a Bitcoin reserve. Senator Lummis suggested that revaluing U.S. gold certificates could make the acquisition budget-neutral. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently confirmed that U.S. Bitcoin holdings, largely from confiscated assets, are currently worth $15–20 billion and will form the foundation of the reserve.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.48+5.27%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0769-10.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

UK regulators propose caps on stablecoin ownership to protect financial stability. The crypto industry criticizes the plan as costly, unnecessary, and counterproductive, to say the least. The Bank of England‘s plan to impose strict limits on stablecoin ownership reportedly drew…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08633-2.71%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 18:05
Partager
$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

With a live testnet, open grant programs, and an ambitious goal of onboarding 1,000 dApps by 2026, BlockDAG is quietly laying the groundwork for developer-led expansion. #partnercontent
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003494+4.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002587+2.41%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+10.26%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 02:00 on Thursday morning.

Cork Protocol attackers transferred 4,530 ETH to new addresses, involving more than 10 million US dollars