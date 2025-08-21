Bitcoin Whale Dumps $45M BTC for Ethereum

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/21 19:15
Bitcoin
BTC$113,762.06+0.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999+1.71%
Ethereum
ETH$4,316.88+4.22%
Bitcoin Whale Dumps $45M BTC for Ethereum

The post Bitcoin Whale Dumps $45M BTC for Ethereum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

A long-dormant Bitcoin whale has re-emerged, making significant moves that have caught the crypto market’s attention. After holding coins inactive for nearly seven years, the whale shifted more than 400 BTC (worth $45.5 million) to decentralized exchange Hyperliquid and swapped the funds for Ethereum, marking a bold pivot from Bitcoin to ETH.

Leveraged Bets Turn Into Spot Accumulation

On-chain data from Onchain Lens shows this whale has been building exposure aggressively. The address, which once withdrew 14,837 BTC ($94.9 million) years ago, not only sold chunks of Bitcoin for Ethereum but also opened massive leveraged long positions worth $295 million across four wallets, using leverage between 3x and 10x. These positions were sized between $90 million and $99 million each, highlighting the scale of conviction.

But the strategy has since shifted. According to tracking platform Lookonchain, the whale has started closing leveraged longs and moving into direct ETH purchases instead. Within the last six hours, he deposited 1,000 BTC ($113.95 million) to Hyperliquid and bought 19,794 ETH ($85 million) on the spot market. Analysts note this pivot underscores the risks tied to perpetual leverage and highlights a more conservative play to accumulate ETH directly.

Ethereum’s Market Snapshot

This massive whale activity comes at a turbulent moment for Ethereum. The asset recently plunged to $4,063, driven by heavy liquidations and large ETF outflows. Data from SoSoValue shows $678 million was pulled from ETH funds over three sessions, with BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale alone selling over $422 million in a single day. Although ETH has since bounced back above $4,200, the pressure from institutional selling has rattled investor confidence.

  • Also Read :
  •   Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Bitcoin Price Could Hit $1M by 2030
  •   ,

Analysts Split on Whale’s Intentions

The move has fueled speculation about whether Bitcoin whales are quietly rotating into Ethereum as its momentum builds. Some view the activity as a sign that ETH’s narratives, like Ethereum treasury models, are attracting big money bets.

Not everyone is convinced. Bitcoin advocate Samson Mow, CEO of Jan3, argues the whale’s moves may be temporary. He claims many early ETH insiders already hold significant Bitcoin and could be using ETH rallies to pump prices before offloading back into BTC. According to him, this cycle risks creating “new generational bagholders.”

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

What did the dormant Bitcoin whale do after 7 years?

He moved 400+ BTC worth $45.5M to Hyperliquid and swapped for Ethereum.

Why did the whale shift from leverage to spot ETH buying?

He closed leveraged longs and bought ETH directly, reducing risk exposure.

Could the whale switch back to Bitcoin?

Critics argue whales may pump ETH short-term, then rotate back into Bitcoin profits.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
U
U$0.01495-21.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.586-0.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-23.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Partager
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0.02315-4.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4833+2.65%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005931+15.61%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Partager
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Threshold
T$0.01606+2.55%
U
U$0.01495-21.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.586-0.84%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

PA Daily | Ethereum spot ETF has seen net inflows for 12 consecutive days; an institution is suspected to have purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC