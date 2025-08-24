Bitcoin Whale Sells Over 9,000 BTC Amid Federal Reserve’s Dovish Signals

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 12:09
Key Points:
  • Fed’s dovish signals suggest potential policy changes impacting crypto markets.
  • Major Bitcoin whale reallocates assets following Fed’s indication.
  • Market volatility anticipated with changes in monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the 2025 Jackson Hole Global Central Bank Annual Meeting signaled flexible monetary policy and a potential September rate cut.

Market reactions included significant shifts in cryptocurrency holdings, with large Bitcoin holders reallocating assets and increased volatility expected across major platforms like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Federal Reserve Signals Spur Major Bitcoin Transactions

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole suggested a dovish stance on monetary policy, hinting at possible rate cuts. The focus remains on managing inflation and addressing rising employment risks. Revisions to the US monetary policy framework aim to enhance flexibility and guide future economic strategies. Providing guidance for a possible rate cut in September, Powell’s speech has prompted major market activity. On-chain data reveals significant asset reallocation by major Bitcoin holder, termed a “Bitcoin ancient whale.” Over 9,142 BTC were sold with subsequent purchases of large amounts of ETH and sustained interest in long ETH positions.

Notable capital movements include a significant BTC deposit to Hyperliquid and a major withdrawal of ETH from staking platforms like EigenLayer. These activities suggest a risk-off sentiment or positioning for anticipated market volatility. The absence of official responses from key U.S. regulatory bodies has resulted in primarily data-driven assessments of the speech’s implications.

Asset Shifts Mark Crypto’s Response to Policy Changes

Did you know? In past cycles, dovish monetary signals from the Federal Reserve have led to asset reallocations among whales, often increasing volatility and prompting shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum and DeFi tokens.

CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin’s current price at $115,104.09 with a market cap of $2.29 trillion. Despite recent 24-hour trading volume of $52.51 billion, trading activity has dropped by 36.69%. Bitcoin’s circulating supply is nearly 19.91 million, closely approaching the maximum supply of 21 million.



Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:03 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research indicates that Powell’s dovish guidance could spur further crypto market volatility. Historical trends suggest potential financial and regulatory impacts as the US seeks to balance inflation risks with employment stability. The ongoing asset reallocation trends signify strategic shifts anticipating wider macroeconomic changes.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Coinstats2025/08/24 12:09
