Bitcoin whale shifts $460M into Ethereum now worth $806M

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 11:40
Threshold
T$0.01699+1.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,529.25-2.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10107+0.36%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006275-1.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020359-8.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00666-3.61%
  • A Bitcoin whale sold 4,000 BTC for $460 million, buying Ethereum worth $806 million.
  • The whale’s Ethereum holdings are up $100 million in profit, showing strong faith in ETH.
  • Ethereum’s price at $4,700 nears key levels, hinting at an altcoin increase as Bitcoin holds at $114,800.

A big time Bitcoin investor, one of those whales everyone talks about, just sold 4,000 BTC worth $460 million to load up on Ethereum. Their Ethereum pile is now worth $806 million, and people are stirring that this could mean altcoins like Ethereum are about to take the spotlight over Bitcoin. This whale’s been steadily swapping Bitcoin for Ethereum, showing they’re pretty confident in where it’s headed.

Whale’s Ethereum Haul

A post on X from Lookonchain says this whale’s got 179,448 ETH, bought at an average of $4,490 each. That includes 135,265 ETH in long contracts, worth $581 million, with $58 million in profits they haven’t cashed out yet. They’re also holding 122,226 ETH straight up, bought at $4,377, with another $42 million in unrealized gains.

Just an hour ago, they dumped 300 BTC for $34.86 million on Hyperliquid and turned it into more Ethereum. All told, their Ethereum bet’s up over $100 million in profit. It’s one of the biggest Bitcoin to Ethereum switches by a known whale in a while.

Other players, like Matrixport, are also shuffling things, pulling 95,873 ETH worth $452 million from exchanges while grabbing 2,300 BTC worth $272 million. Bitcoin’s sitting steady at $114,800, soaking up the whale’s sell off without much fuss, which shows people are still buying above $110,000.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/bitcoin-whale-shifts-460m-into-ethereum-now-worth-806m-with-100m-profit/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000328-18.40%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.47%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,723.44-1.33%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000429+1.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet