Bitcoin Whale Surfaces with $53.6 Million Profit After 10 Years

A Bitcoin whale, once dormant for over a decade, has emerged with significant movements. The wallet, which last transacted in 2012, contains 479 Bitcoins worth over $53.6 million at today’s market price. Whale Alert, known for tracking large cryptocurrency transfers, spotted the transaction on its platform just hours ago.
The wallet, which had been inactive since 2012, holds 479 Bitcoin, valued at $53,683,598. In 2012, the same amount of Bitcoin was worth only $5,748. The surge of 933.853% highlights Bitcoin’s impressive growth over the past 13 years.
The wallet has now initiated two small transactions. It moved 0.24998803 BTC to one address and 0.00039728 BTC to another. Both transfers were to different anonymous wallets, possibly as trial runs before further action.
Currently, Bitcoin price trades at $110,480 per coin, showing a 1.85% decline from its recent peak. This drop follows a period of volatility, where Bitcoin had previously reached $112,550. These fluctuations make the return of such a significant Bitcoin whale even more notable.
On September 3, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw substantial inflows, highlighting growing interest in the asset. Bitcoin ETFs accumulated $328.94 million, translating to 2,933 BTC. Among the largest investors were Fidelity and BlackRock, each adding significant amounts to their holdings.
While Bitcoin ETFs flourished, Ethereum ETFs faced significant outflows, totaling $222.49 million. The Fidelity Ethereum ETF saw the largest loss, shedding 23,365 ETH, or $104.33 million. This shift in investor behavior underscores Bitcoin’s growing dominance in the current market.
The return of this Bitcoin whale, coupled with the ETF trends, signals strong investor interest in Bitcoin. It also raises questions about the possible future movements of this significant holder.
