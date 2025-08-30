Bitcoin Whale That Sold 24K BTC Last Week Moves Another 25K

Key Takeaways

The Bitcoin whale that dumped 24,000 BTC and sparked last weekend’s dump is back

The whale just moved another 25,000 BTC, sparking debate over possible market manipulation intentions

Bitcoin price may experience near-term volatility, but the bigger picture shows a change of ownership of Bitcoin

The Bitcoin whale that sent the market tumbling last weekend by offloading 24,000 BTC has come up for air again, moving another 25,000 BTC. These massive market-moving splashes raise questions about the intentions of the whale and the broader dynamics of Bitcoin ownership.

Bitcoin Whale Sparks Concern With 24,000 BTC Sale

Last weekend, a long-dormant Bitcoin wallet untouched for over five years suddenly transferred and sold 24,000 BTC (about $2.7 billion), causing a swift $4,000 Bitcoin price drop and triggering liquidation cascades across derivatives markets.

The sell-off by the Bitcoin whale dragged BTC’s price down to around $110,500, with sharp volatility and more than $550 million in leveraged positions wiped out in minutes.

Despite the sale, the whale’s wallet still held a mindbending 152,874 BTC, worth more than $17 billion. The whale funneled most of the BTC to trading platforms like Hyperunite, showing its intent to liquidate, and reminding industry participants of the dangers of concentrated Bitcoin ownership.

Blockchain analyst Willy Woo pointed out that the reason Bitcoin is moving up “so slowly this cycle” is because the BTC supply is concentrated around OG whales whose holdings peaked in 2011. He says:

Bitcoin Supply Distribution | Source: Glassnode

BTC Whale Intentions – Market Manipulation?

The motives behind the Bitcoin whale remain a subject of debate. While some Bitcoin community members applauded the sale, thanking the whale for holding so long and saying it was time to “enjoy all this wealth,” others held a more cynical view.

Moving 25,000 BTC over a weekend on the heels of liquidating 24,000 BTC on another low-liquidity weekend would appear to suggest that this whale is intentionally seeking maximum market impact (known as market manipulation in some circles). Bitcoin analyst Dies Zero commented:

More disconcerting still is the fact that this whale still has another 146,000 BTC left, enough to cause a significant swing in sentiment and send the Bitcoin price tumbling in the near-term.

Changing of Hands in Bitcoin Supply

While aggressive moves from whales like this cause turbulence in the short term, there is a bigger picture at play here: liquidity is changing hands. Early investors and miners, possibly dating as far back as the Satoshi era when Bitcoin traded at $10 or less, are now beginning to sell their holdings to new market entrants.

The sudden reactivation of funds after years of dormancy fits the pattern of legacy holders carrying out spectacular exits. Willy Woo’s argument that the slow price action this cycle is a consequence of whales unloading at ever-higher prices and placing pressure on inflows appears to ring true.

We’re witnessing a historic changing of hands in Bitcoin ownership. While individual retail holders and early adopters still control the majority of supply, 2025 has seen strong growth in institutional ownership, particularly via spot ETFs, corporate treasuries, and custodial solutions.

As the asset class matures, long-dormant coins originally mined or acquired by early whales are being sold or reallocated. The transfers were often made to Wall Street firms, new entrants seeking long-term exposure, and the ever-insatiable Michael Saylor.

This transfer process creates volatility, as large concentrated sales meet a new class of price-agnostic buyers, and the shift will likely continue over the coming years, as whale activity gradually gives way to broader institutional participation and more distributed ownership.