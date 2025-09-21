Bitcoin whale wallets added $7.3B in September, with Ethereum and Solana also seeing rising accumulation. Analysts eye altcoins like a hidden gem.Bitcoin whale wallets added $7.3B in September, with Ethereum and Solana also seeing rising accumulation. Analysts eye altcoins like a hidden gem.

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL See Increased Accumulation

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 22:00
whale bitcoin2 8

Bitcoin whale wallets have added billions in September, sparking renewed talks about where fresh capital may flow next. Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana are drawing attention. But analysts also flag MAGACOIN FINANCE as another altcoin to watch while traders rotate into new opportunities.

MAGACOIN

Bitcoin Sharks Boost Holdings with $7.3B Accumulation

Fresh data from Glassnode shows that Bitcoin wallets holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC—often referred to as “sharks”—have ramped up buying. In the past seven days alone, these wallets scooped up 65,000 BTC, worth about $7.38 billion at current prices. 

Their total holdings now stand at a record 3.65 million BTC, representing 18% of the circulating supply.

chart1351 3

This level of activity highlights growing conviction among mid-sized players. By absorbing supply, these wallets reduce liquid availability in the market, which often adds upward pressure on price. 

The recent activity also signals that these holders may be bracing for higher valuations toward the end of the year, especially with forecasts ranging from $150,000 to $200,000.

For everyday traders, this surge in accumulation is a reminder of how capital concentration in Bitcoin can shape broader market flows. When shark wallets buy heavily, history shows that other investors often follow their lead.

Renewed Whale Selling After Brief Pause

Despite shark accumulation, one of Bitcoin’s largest whales has resumed selling. A wallet tied to a long-term holder deposited over 1,100 BTC (roughly $136 million) into Hyperliquid, just weeks after offloading $4 billion worth of Bitcoin for Ethereum. This move has caught attention, as it suggests that even seasoned holders are taking profits and repositioning.

Large-scale movements like these often spark speculation about short-term price pressure, but they also create openings for new entrants to accumulate.

Ethereum and Solana Attract Big Allocations

Ethereum and Solana are also drawing capital flows, with institutions making bold plays. Solana, in particular, is seeing renewed interest after Pantera Capital revealed a $1.1 billion allocation, now its biggest single position. Analysts highlight Solana’s efficiency, transaction speed, and growing use in decentralized exchanges and NFT markets.

Ethereum remains central to decentralized applications and smart contracts, maintaining steady inflows even as attention shifts to faster blockchains. The ETH/BTC ratio has held stable, reflecting balanced flows between the two.

For traders hunting the best altcoin to buy, both ETH and SOL remain high on the list. But market watchers are also pointing toward smaller, undervalued tokens that could benefit from this rotation of capital.

MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Hidden Gem in Capital Rotation

Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, analysts are flagging MAGACOIN FINANCE as another altcoin worth watching. Described as undervalued and positioned for exchange listings, this project is gaining attention from whales and retail traders. Analysts list it among their picks for the best crypto to buy now, suggesting that capital rotation out of Bitcoin could drive interest into hidden gems like this.

With analysts framing it as an altcoin to watch, curiosity is building around whether MAGACOIN FINANCE could be the next surprise performer.

Final Take: How Traders Should Position

Shark wallets are sending a clear signal with billions flowing into Bitcoin, while Ethereum and Solana continue to see allocation from major funds. But the search for the top altcoin to buy is pushing attention beyond the large caps. Traders eyeing diversification may want to explore MAGACOIN FINANCE while its entry point remains attractive.

Learn more at:

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

TLDR Bitcoin whales added $7.3B in September, controlling 18% of total BTC supply. Solana received a $1.1B investment from Pantera Capital this month. Ethereum’s stable ETH/BTC ratio indicates balanced capital flows. Smaller tokens are gaining traction as capital shifts from Bitcoin and ETH Bitcoin whales have been making major moves in September, with wallet addresses [...] The post Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.011199+77.59%
Solana
SOL$238.07-1.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,487.31-0.47%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/21 22:23
Partager
Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Cardano has dominated recent headlines after being included in Grayscale’s newly approved ETF, stirring speculation about its next move in institutional adoption. Amid those shifts, Remittix is emerging as what many believe is the next crypto with potential for 100x, offering utility, strong metrics, and momentum. Cardano & The Grayscale ETF Breakthrough Cardano (ADA) was […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1306+1.16%
Cardano
ADA$0.8856-1.93%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:36
Partager
Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

The post Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency landscape is no stranger to spectacular breakout stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once dismissed as a novelty, grew into a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem that rivaled established projects. Now, attention is turning to AlphaPepe (ALPE), a meme coin presale that has begun to attract investors with a mix of hype and tangible delivery. Learning From Shiba …
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001287-1.22%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.12-6.34%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010962+10.30%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/21 21:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Disney (DIS) Stock Takes Hit as Kimmel Controversy Rocks ABC Network

Crypto can’t afford to wait for perfect regulation