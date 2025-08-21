Bitcoin Whales Continue Accumulating Via FalconX Transfers: Now Holding 1721 BTC

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/21 03:15
Threshold
T$0.01624+2.46%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,088.83+0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10381+3.54%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021936+3.27%
Octavia
VIA$0.0157+11.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-1.11%
bitcoin12 main

Big-time Bitcoin hodlers are not letting up in their accumulation activity, as recent statistics depict massive inflows to large wallets via FalconX in the last few weeks.

Two whales bought around 510 BTC yesterday, which indicates further accumulation by such large-scale players. The address, bc1q…02sv, was the major purchaser.

Activity of Whales Is Increasing

The concerned wallet was credited with 300 BTC valued at 34.71 million on Tuesday, bringing its 30-day accumulation to 1,521 BTC valued at 176.27 million.

Another whale took 210 BTC worth $24.3 million, adding it to the 10-day collection of 466.66 BTC worth $54.07 million.

Data directly retrieved from FalconX, one of the major digital asset platforms, highlights the sizes and frequency of recent whale trading movements.

Additional Bitcoin Accumulation Today

Fresh inflows were registered again on Wednesday. The initial whale bought 200 BTC, equaling 22.78 million dollars, and increased its portfolio to a total of 1,721 BTC. This means that the wallet now holds about $196 million in Bitcoin, all accumulated in the last month at the current market prices.

The sustained inflows indicate that large investors still have confidence in the future of Bitcoin despite the short-term volatility in the market.

FalconX has emerged as a regular route of such transfers, which is why it is a potential institutional-grade accumulation of such assets with the help of the platform.

Wider Market Implications

Whale accumulations have a big effect on the Bitcoin price cycle. Such a huge purchase may put pressure on supply and have long-term pricing implications.

While short-term traders should take care, the latest transfers show that whales are building positions at a slower rate.

Market watchers will now keenly keep an eye on whether the trend will persist in the week ahead, as the whale now controls more than 1,700 BTC.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.886+2.38%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03839+4.60%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05489-8.47%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Partager
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.77+0.16%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0716-20.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

EminiFX owner gets 228 million Ponzi fraud fine. The scheme used money on new clients to pay the early investors. The case is an indication of tighter crypto regulation and enforcement. The 228 million dollar sum is the amount that the EminiFX founder is held accountable for. This follows a long probe into a Ponzi. […] The post How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018987-2.66%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

Wormhole Foundation Counters Layerzero’s Stargate Acquisition Bid