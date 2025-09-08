Bitcoin Whales Dump $12.7B in Largest Sell-Off Since July 2022

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/08 20:34
Bitcoin
BTC$112,326.61+1.04%

TLDR:

  • Bitcoin whales sold 115,000 BTC worth $12.7 billion over the past 30 days.
  • This is the largest whale sell-off recorded since July 2022.
  • The selling activity pushed Bitcoin prices below $108,000 in the short term.
  • Whale reserves dropped sharply, indicating strong risk aversion among large holders.
  • Institutional buyers continued accumulating Bitcoin during the sell-off period.

Bitcoin whales have unloaded nearly 115,000 BTC over the last 30 days, marking the biggest sell-off since July 2022. The aggressive distribution of coins has added significant pressure on the market, driving prices below $108,000. Analysts say the trend could continue to weigh on Bitcoin in the near term.

Bitcoin Whales Slash Holdings by 114,920 BTC

Bitcoin whales reduced their holdings by 114,920 BTC, worth $12.7 billion, within just one month. This sell-off, according to CryptoQuant, reflects heightened risk aversion among major Bitcoin holders. The movement represents the sharpest 30-day decline in whale reserves in over two years.

“The trend of reducing exposure continues to intensify,” said CryptoQuant analyst “caueconomy” in a Friday note. These large holders, each controlling between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC, have significantly trimmed positions. Analysts warn this selling activity could pressure prices for several more weeks.

The seven-day change in whale balances hit 95,000 BTC on September 3, the highest since March 2021. Meanwhile, the weekly shift dropped to around 38,000 BTC by September 6. This slight easing suggests some stabilization in the short term.

Institutional Demand Counters Whale Selling

Despite heavy selling by Bitcoin whales, institutional accumulation has increased during the same period. This influx from corporate buyers and ETFs has acted as a buffer against extreme volatility. As a result, the market has shown resilience despite whale pressure.

Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, highlighted the divergence between whales and institutions. “Institutional accumulation provided a structural counterbalance,” he told Cointelegraph. He noted that traders should monitor whether dip-buying can outpace whale sales.

While whale activity may suppress near-term growth, long-term support from institutions remains strong. Bitcoin whales appear to be shifting strategies, but broader demand trends stay intact. Analysts continue to assess macroeconomic impacts such as the Fed’s upcoming rate decision.

Bitcoin Price Holds Range, Long-Term Picture Intact

Following the sell-off, Bitcoin price has traded in a narrow range between $110,000 and $111,000 over the past three days. This indicates that the extreme pressure from Bitcoin whales may be easing for now. The current channel reflects short-term stabilization despite recent volatility.

Analyst “Dave the wave” pointed to a healthier long-term trend despite the 13% correction from August’s high. “The one-year moving average now sits at $94,000,” he noted, adding that it will soon cross $100,000. This trend shows Bitcoin remains in a strong position compared to last year.

Bitcoin whales may continue adjusting positions, but structural support from institutions is helping maintain price stability. Long-term metrics still favor gradual growth despite near-term challenges. The market now watches for further developments as the macro backdrop evolves.

The post Bitcoin Whales Dump $12.7B in Largest Sell-Off Since July 2022 appeared first on CoinCentral.

