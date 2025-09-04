Bitcoin whales’ holdings shrink amid profit-taking

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 07:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.462+1.27%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,709.11+0.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017774+2.79%
Chainlink
LINK$23.78+2.41%

Bitcoin’s largest investors are steadily reducing their exposure, with data showing a direct link to profit-taking during the recent rally.

Glassnode reported on Sept. 3 that wallets holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC now average just 488 BTC—the lowest level since December 2018.

Bitcoin Supply Per Whales (Source: Glassnode)

According to the firm, this decline marks a continuation of a trend that began in November 2024.

The shrinking balances coincide with renewed activity from dormant wallets, suggesting whales are realizing gains as prices top $100,000.

Checkonchain data shows that long-term Bitcoin holders realized between $3 billion and $4 billion during the market highs in January and July this year.

Bitcoon Realized Value by Age (Source: CheckOnChain)

These sales show that this cohort aggressively converted their paper gains into realized profits, which directly contributed to the fall in average whale holdings.

Despite the renewed selling pressure, Bitcoin continues to trade near $110,000, showing that market demand remains strong enough to absorb the whales profit-taking.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/bitcoin-whale-holdings-dwindle-to-lowest-levels-since-2018-amid-significant-profit-taking/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Healthtech founder Mary on her passion for accessible healthcare, overcoming bias as a woman in tech, and why the industry needs more diverse voices.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108+4.29%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/04 04:41
Partager
Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage Digital has added custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token, expanding the token's utility for institutional investors in the US. Anchorage Digital, a chartered crypto bank in the United States, has launched custody and staking support for Starknet’s native token, STRK, seeking to address investors’ appetite for yield generation on digital assets.According to a Wednesday announcement, staked STRK currently yields an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.28%. Anchorage, offering STRK custodian services since January, is expanding the token’s utility.“Anchorage Digital has a long-standing relationship with Starknet and now is opening the door to institutional custody and staking of STRK,” the company said in a statement. Read more
STRK
STRK$0.1238+0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108+4.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251+0.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:10
Partager
AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Researchers posing as children on Character AI logged 669 harmful interactions in 50 hours, including grooming and drug offers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+0.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Webus and Air China Partner to Enable XRP Payments

Bitcoin's Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High