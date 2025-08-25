Bitcoin Whales Move 6,000 BTC to Buy, Stake 275,500 ETH Worth $1.3B as $1.65B-$2.2B ETH Shorts Near Liquidation

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 15:52
Several long-term Bitcoin whales have been reallocating their holdings into Ethereum, signaling a shift in major crypto investment strategies

Several long-term Bitcoin whales have been reallocating their holdings into Ethereum, signaling a shift in major crypto investment strategies. One Satoshi-era Bitcoin whale moved 6,000 BTC valued at approximately $689.5 million to purchase Ethereum, accumulating a total of 278,490 ETH worth $1.28 billion at an average price of $4,585, along with an additional 135,265 ETH position valued at $581 million. Another whale holding 1,276 BTC ($147 million) sold on Hyperliquid to buy Ethereum. Two original whales who sold Bitcoin to acquire Ethereum have recently staked 275,500 ETH, worth about $1.3 billion. Meanwhile, whales have been active on the Hyperliquid platform, depositing millions of USDC to take long positions in BTC, BNB, ETH, and other altcoins. Market sentiment is building around Ethereum potentially breaking the $5,000 price level, which could trigger the liquidation of $1.65 billion to $2.2 billion in ETH shorts. This liquidation event is expected to drive a strong upward momentum in Ethereum’s price, with some investors anticipating a rise toward $10,000 per ETH.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/bitcoin-whales-move-6000-btc-to-buy-stake-275500-eth-worth-1-3b-1-65b-2-2b-eth-2edd8df4

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
