Bitcoin Whales Return — ETH and SOL Rank Among Top Institutional Targets

A huge shift in the crypto market has grabbed attention this week. Wu Blockchain, citing OnchainLens data, reported that an ancient Bitcoin whale moved 2,360 BTC into crypto custodian HyperUnit. That’s worth about $260.75 million. The same wallet now holds 3,360 BTC in custody and added 49,850 ETH in the past ten hours — nearly $217 million worth.

A Dormant Whale Returns

Bitcoin whales, wallets with massive BTC stacks, usually spark waves whenever they act. This wallet had long been silent before it suddenly changed billions. The timing and strategy of this move is notable.

The whale transferred assets to HyperUnit custody as opposed to transferring coins to exchanges, which typically signals a sell-off. That depicts an emphasis on protection and future projection.

A Bold Ethereum Bet

The whale wasn’t just shifting Bitcoin. In less than half a day, it bought almost 50,000 ETH. That’s a strong vote for Ethereum’s role as the backbone of DeFi and Web3.

Ethereum has been drawing more developers and projects, and whales are paying attention. By stacking that much ETH, this wallet may be hedging Bitcoin with exposure to Ethereum’s expanding ecosystem.

Institutional Focus Expands Beyond ETH and SOL

Bitcoin Whales Are Returning — But Gains Aren’t Just Flowing Into ETH and SOL

What It Means for the Market

The transfer of whales is typically met with mixed emotions. Moving coins to custody is a positive indicator of safety and not a rush to liquidate which is an excellent indicator of stability. However, large wallets continue to make traders uneasy because they can shift prices quickly.

Currently, Ethereum whales are holding about 27% of the total supply. In June 2025 alone, they raised 1.49 million ETH, worth 3.79 billion. Although there was a minor outflow of ETFs in August, the ETF continues to appeal to large buyers because of staking bonuses that are 35% and growing in popularity in DeFi.

Solana is also a whale favorite. It is appealing due to its speed, low charges, and increasing cases of NFT and DeFi applications. Whales have been reported selling over 2 million SOL in one day which is equivalent to $320 million. As CME is introducing SOL futures and the spot ETFs talk gains traction, institutions are looking for additional profits.

Why Whales Matter in 2025

A single whale sold 22,000 BTC – approximately, 2.59 billion – and transferred the money to spot ETH, with 108 million in immediate purchases. That demonstrates the way in which particular whales are gaining profits on Bitcoin dips and investing in Ethereum on up. ETH even rose by 25% ahead of Bitcoin in the past month.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin remains the market capital and inflows leader. It trades within the range of about $113,000 in anticipation of a breakout. Above $5,700 is the target price of Ethereum with the support of whales and Layer 2 development. Solana is sitting at about $200 and ETF speculation is stacking it on.

Final Take

Whales came back, and they are not only betting on Bitcoin anymore. Ethereum and Solana are also attracting a lot of attention, but smaller tokens are starting to get some attention as well.

