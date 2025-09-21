Bitcoin will 'accelerate' as world heads into the Fourth Turning — Analyst

BTC will continue to appreciate and gain adoption as the global financial and geopolitical system is reshaped in the coming decades.

Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to grow in price and adoption regardless of the macroeconomic scenarios that will unfold in the coming years and decades, as the global financial system heads for a Fourth Turning-style reset, according to market analyst Jordi Visser.

Visser told Anthony Pompliano that the average person has lost confidence in all legacy institutions, which should drive investment into BTC — a neutral, permissionless, global asset not tied to governments or traditional organizations.

The Fourth Turning is a reference to a book written by William Strauss and Neil Howe that describes the cyclical rise and fall of nations due to predictable intergenerational patterns.

Read more