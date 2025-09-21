BTC will continue to appreciate and gain adoption as the global financial and geopolitical system is reshaped in the coming decades. Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to grow in price and adoption regardless of the macroeconomic scenarios that will unfold in the coming years and decades, as the global financial system heads for a Fourth Turning-style reset, according to market analyst Jordi Visser.Visser told Anthony Pompliano that the average person has lost confidence in all legacy institutions, which should drive investment into BTC — a neutral, permissionless, global asset not tied to governments or traditional organizations.The Fourth Turning is a reference to a book written by William Strauss and Neil Howe that describes the cyclical rise and fall of nations due to predictable intergenerational patterns.Read more BTC will continue to appreciate and gain adoption as the global financial and geopolitical system is reshaped in the coming decades. Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to grow in price and adoption regardless of the macroeconomic scenarios that will unfold in the coming years and decades, as the global financial system heads for a Fourth Turning-style reset, according to market analyst Jordi Visser.Visser told Anthony Pompliano that the average person has lost confidence in all legacy institutions, which should drive investment into BTC — a neutral, permissionless, global asset not tied to governments or traditional organizations.The Fourth Turning is a reference to a book written by William Strauss and Neil Howe that describes the cyclical rise and fall of nations due to predictable intergenerational patterns.Read more

Bitcoin will 'accelerate' as world heads into the Fourth Turning — Analyst

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/21 04:05
Bitcoin
BTC$115,733.32+0.17%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01002+0.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08969+5.99%
Triathon
GROW$0.05-15.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001854+0.37%

BTC will continue to appreciate and gain adoption as the global financial and geopolitical system is reshaped in the coming decades.

Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to grow in price and adoption regardless of the macroeconomic scenarios that will unfold in the coming years and decades, as the global financial system heads for a Fourth Turning-style reset, according to market analyst Jordi Visser.

Visser told Anthony Pompliano that the average person has lost confidence in all legacy institutions, which should drive investment into BTC — a neutral, permissionless, global asset not tied to governments or traditional organizations.

The Fourth Turning is a reference to a book written by William Strauss and Neil Howe that describes the cyclical rise and fall of nations due to predictable intergenerational patterns.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Layerzero Opens the Gates: Paypal’s PYUSD Debuts on Tron, Aptos, Abstract, and Sei

Layerzero Opens the Gates: Paypal’s PYUSD Debuts on Tron, Aptos, Abstract, and Sei

The post Layerzero Opens the Gates: Paypal’s PYUSD Debuts on Tron, Aptos, Abstract, and Sei appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paypal’s PYUSD stablecoin is breaking out of its home turf, hitching rides on Tron, Aptos, Avalanche, Sei, and a string of other chains via Layerzero’s Stargate Hydra—giving it a passport far beyond its original digs. Paypal’s PYUSD Now Travels Cross-Chain The rollout also debuts PYUSD0, a permissionless sibling of the native coin already circulating on […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/layerzero-opens-the-gates-paypals-pyusd-debuts-on-tron-aptos-abstract-and-sei/
SEI
SEI$0.319-1.14%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2496+1.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017671-1.08%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 23:56
Partager
Galaxy Digital Scoops $306M — Can SOL Deliver 65x ROI?

Galaxy Digital Scoops $306M — Can SOL Deliver 65x ROI?

The post Galaxy Digital Scoops $306M — Can SOL Deliver 65x ROI? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is once again buzzing with anticipation as Solana ETF buzz heats up. Galaxy Digital, a leading digital assets investment firm, has aggressively bought into Solana, scooping up over $306 million in a single day. This move not only underlines institutional confidence in Solana but also stirs speculation about whether SOL could lead the next major altcoin rally. With ETF conversations dominating headlines and investors searching for the best altcoins to buy in 2025, attention is shifting toward both established giants, such as Solana, and undervalued hidden gems, like MAGACOIN FINANCE, with explosive potential. ETF Buzz: Galaxy Digital’s Billion-Dollar Solana Accumulation Galaxy Digital has purchased $1.55 billion worth of Solana in the past five days after joining a $1.65 billion private placement in a Solana treasury firm. Digital assets investment firm Galaxy Digital has bought $306 million worth of Solana in a single day after teaming up with investment firm Multicoin Capital and trading firm Jump Crypto to create a so-called crypto treasury company. Galaxy scooped up 1.2 million Solana on Sunday from multiple exchanges and sent them to the crypto custody firm Fireblocks, according to blockchain data reported by Lookonchain. It extends a Solana buying spree from Galaxy since Wednesday, which has seen it buy up over $1.5 billion worth of the token. On Thursday, Galaxy said that it’s linking up with Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto to join in a $1.65 billion private placement round in Forward Industries, a medical device company that recently pivoted to wanting to have the largest Solana holdings among public firms, joining a trend of similar so-called crypto treasury companies. Lookonchain said in the past five days, Galaxy has scooped up 6.5 million SOL, worth approximately $1.55 billion. On-chain data shows the firm is buying tens to hundreds of thousands of…
1
1$0.009785+21.85%
Solana
SOL$239.78+0.57%
Gems
GEMS$0.21992+0.19%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:44
Partager
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’

The post MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. [ ZOOMER ] CONSENSYS’ JOSEPH LUBIN CONFIRMS A METAMASK TOKEN IS CONFIRMED AND COMING “VERY SOON”: THE BLOCK — zoomer (@zoomerfied) September 18, 2025 MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for its protective and future-centric features that emphasize accessibility and innovation in equal measure. With the announcement of the token, conversations have started about which is the best crypto wallet native token to watch. MetaMask: A Leading Crypto Platform With a Lengthy History  MetaMask could be considered one of the oldest decentralized wallets on the market. According to its website, it is regarded as one of the best ways to interact with Web3. While the DEX wallet has a decentralized core, which meant some of its technical nuances initially made it difficult for standard users to leverage properly, it has gone through multiple changes. MetaMask has recently added the buy crypto utility, which makes it possible for users to purchase and sell crypto using fiat, a unique aspect for a DEX wallet. It also features an earn program, which is part of MetaMask’s self-custodial staking service that offers users passive income. Other features of MetaMask include swaps and snaps. The latter allows users to integrate third-party apps with the wallet to enhance its functionality. It even has its own credit card, enabling users to leverage crypto for daily purchases. The MASK Token is Coming: Consensys CEO The news of the arrival of MASK token, was broken out by Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin during talks with a popular crypto publication site. “MASK token…
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375+1.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017671-1.08%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 22:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Layerzero Opens the Gates: Paypal’s PYUSD Debuts on Tron, Aptos, Abstract, and Sei

Galaxy Digital Scoops $306M — Can SOL Deliver 65x ROI?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’

How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

Immutable's IMX token sees 10% spark after mobile gaming division launch