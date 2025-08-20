Bitcoin Yield Meets Staking Rewards as Two Prime Locks In Figment Partnership

TLDR:

Two Prime manages $1.75B in assets while Figment oversees $15B in staked assets across 40+ blockchain protocols.

Institutions gain direct access to BTC yield strategies and staking rewards on Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Hyperliquid.

The partnership combines Bitcoin derivatives with Proof-of-Stake protocols, giving institutions a single access point for crypto yield.

Both firms operate with compliance frameworks and custody solutions designed to safeguard institutional assets.

Institutions are searching for safer ways to put Bitcoin and other crypto assets to work. Demand is rising for yield strategies that combine both staking and derivatives exposure.

Two Prime and Figment are teaming up to offer exactly that. Their new partnership brings Bitcoin yield and staking rewards under one roof. It comes as digital asset managers expand how they handle treasuries and portfolios.

Two Prime and Figment Bitcoin Yield Strategies for Institutions

According to a press release, Two Prime confirmed the partnership with Figment this week. The investment advisor manages around $1.75 billion in client assets. Its specialty lies in Bitcoin yield and derivatives strategies built for corporate treasuries, miners, and family offices.

Figment, which oversees more than $15 billion in assets under stake, runs institutional staking for over 1,000 clients. Its platform supports Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Hyperliquid, and dozens more protocols. With this integration, Two Prime clients can directly access staking rewards across more than 40 networks.

On the other side, Figment clients holding large Bitcoin allocations gain access to Two Prime’s structured yield offerings. The partnership merges both Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake exposure in one strategy. Executives from both firms stressed that institutions want this combination in order to diversify returns.

Alexander Blume, CEO of Two Prime, said clients are looking for secure partners to handle yield generation across multiple digital assets. Lorien Gabel, CEO of Figment, noted that treasuries and asset managers now view Bitcoin and staking as complementary parts of a portfolio.

Crypto Access Expands Across Protocols

The collaboration gives institutions direct entry into yield without forcing them to move assets between different platforms. It also addresses compliance concerns.

Both firms operate under strict frameworks for custody and risk, according to the release. That approach is meant to satisfy institutions that face tighter oversight than retail investors.

For Bitcoin, Two Prime applies bespoke derivative strategies. These help treasuries generate returns without selling their holdings.

For staking, Figment provides tools such as reward tracking, API integrations, and slashing protection. That setup allows institutions to manage crypto holdings with reduced operational risk.

The timing comes as more funds shift to crypto exposure. Bitcoin continues to dominate allocations, but staking protocols are climbing fast in adoption. With this deal, Two Prime and Figment aim to give institutions a wider net to capture yield.

Both firms made clear the partnership is about building integrated solutions.

Instead of siloed yield streams, institutions now gain streamlined access to crypto’s two major earning methods. The strategy reflects where digital asset management is heading: diversified, compliant, and risk-managed.

