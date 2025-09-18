Bitcoin devs cheer block reconstruction stats, ignore security budget concerns

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 04:07
Bitcoin
BTC$116,338.13-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08832+0.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017166+0.18%
NODE
NODE$0.07208+10.48%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4612+2.83%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05532+10.92%

This morning, Bitcoin Core developers celebrated improved block reconstruction statistics for node operators while conveniently ignoring the reason for these statistics — the downward trend in fees for Bitcoin’s security budget.

Reacting with heart emojis and thumbs up to a green chart showing over 80% “successful compact block reconstructions without any requested transactions,” they conveniently omitted red trend lines of the fees that Bitcoin users pay for mining security which powered those green statistics.

Block reconstructions occur when a node requests additional information about transactions within a compact block.

Although compact blocks allow nodes to quickly relay valid bundles of transactions across the internet, the more frequently that nodes can reconstruct without extra, cumbersome transaction requests from their peers is a positive trend.

Because so many nodes switched over in August to relay transactions bidding 0.1 sat/vB across their mempools, nodes now have to request less transaction data to reconstruct blocks containing sub-1 sat/vB transactions.

After nodes switched over in August to accept and relay pending transactions bidding less than 1 sat/vB, disparate mempools became harmonized as most nodes had a better view of which transactions would likely join upcoming blocks.

As a result, block reconstruction times improved, as nodes needed less information about these sub-1 sat/vB transactions.

In July, several miners admitted that user demand for Bitcoin blockspace had persisted at such a low that they were willing to accept transaction fees of just 0.1 satoshi per virtual byte — 90% lower than their prior 1 sat/vB minimum.

With so many blocks partially empty, they succumbed to the temptation to accept at least something — even 1 billionth of one bitcoin (BTC) — rather than $0 to fill up some of the excess blockspace.

Read more: Bitcoin’s transaction fees have fallen to a multi-year low

Green stats for block reconstruction after transaction fees crash

After this disappointing reduction in a convention that had been a mempool standard for over a decade, a lovely chart has formed of more green-colored “block reconstructions without requested transactions” for a reference node called bob.

Bob implemented the August 15 fee reduction policy, entitled “lower the default blockmintxfee,” on August 22.

Within a few days, a chart of bob’s requestless block reconstruction rate began to climb from the 20-40% range into the 40-50% range. As of early September, its rate had climbed into the 60% range, and continues to rise into the 80% range as of this week.

Quick to celebrate the efficiency of this representative node reconstructing compact blocks in a more efficient manner, many Bitcoin Core devs used the data to demonstrate the efficiency of harmonizing the 0.1 sat/vB mempool policy with Bitcoin’s base layer consensus policy, which never actually enforced the mempool convention of 1 sat/vB.

Of course, the efficiency has arrived at significant cost. “This is so funny to watch,” laughed a mining pool operator when the first miners started to accept the 90% fee reduction.

“A miner has broken ranks and elected to grab a few bucks extra from the sub-one sat/vByte transactions.”

USD transaction fees paid to miners at multi-year lows

By August, costs for a standard 140 vByte Native Segwit transaction for a regular transfer of BTC soon dropped from about $0.17 to under $0.02.

Average transaction fees per BTC transaction over the past few months continue to trend downward near multi-year lows.

Moreover, total transaction fees paid to miners, measured in USD and excluding coinbase block rewards, are also at multi-year lows.

The silver lining of these terrible trends for Bitcoin’s long-term security budget, however, is a green chart earning applause from some Core developers about improved compact block reconstruction statistics.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/bitcoin-devs-cheer-block-reconstruction-stats-ignore-security-budget-concerns/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03577+1.96%
Threshold
T$0.017+1.31%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002038-6.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Partager
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,298.09-0.34%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005461+3.21%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Partager
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005461+3.21%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2614+0.84%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?