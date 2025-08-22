Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

A Bitcoiner fell victim to a social engineering attack after being approached by impostors posing as hardware wallet support, losing 783 BTC worth $91 million.

A Bitcoiner lost $91 million in a single transaction to a social engineering attack on Tuesday, with funds then sent to a privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT.

The victim was deceived by impostors posing as crypto exchange and hardware wallet support, losing 783 Bitcoin (BTC) in a single transaction, ZachXBT said in an X post on Thursday.

Blockchain data shows the theft occurred on Tuesday at 11:06 am UTC, and the exploiter started laundering the stolen funds a day later through the Bitcoin privacy-focused Wasabi Wallet to conceal the trail of the stolen funds, ZachXBT said.

