Bitcoin’s $100K battle: Why this support level decides BTC’s bull run fate

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:03
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.14%
U
U$0.0148-16.90%
SIX
SIX$0.02123-1.11%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210383-1.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,207.54+0.92%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002207-6.99%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782+0.10%

Key Takeaways

BTC bull run hangs in the balance as $100K support acts as a key pivot amid whale profit-taking and macro headwinds.

“Bitcoin is still on sale,” says Michael Saylor. 

After Bitcoin [BTC] closed August down 6.5% from its $115,778 open, the claim carries weight. Meanwhile, MSTR scaled into BTC across three buys during the month, averaging $116,168 per coin.

However, those positions now sit on a 7.3% unrealized loss. Does this make MSTR’s call a risk-off play, potentially sidelining traders, and reinforcing the idea that BTC bull run hasn’t fully bottomed yet?

Macro volatility tests MSTR’s Bitcoin bet

September kicks off with a packed economic calendar set to move markets.

We’ve got ISM manufacturing PMI and employment, initial jobless claims, trade balance, nonfarm payrolls, and the unemployment rate, all set to be released in the first week of BTC’s historically bearish month.

All eyes, however, are on the 17th of September FOMC, where markets are largely pricing in easing. 86.4% chance of a rate cut, 13.6% no change, and 0% hike, making this week’s releases key for BTC bull run.

Source: CME Group

Simply put, the U.S. macro backdrop is key to backing MSTR’s BTC bet.

The logic is simple: July’s headline CPI held at 2.7%, just under the 2.8% forecast, while core CPI ticked up 0.3% as “expected”, its sharpest monthly gain in six months, keeping inflation dynamics in check.

The result? The FOMC held rates unchanged. Bitcoin bottomed, sparking a $124k ATH in the prior BTC bull run. Now the question is whether current macro conditions can trigger a similar BTC rally, backing MSTR’s stance.

$100k support now the pivot point for BTC bull run

September has historically been BTC’s rough patch.

On average, it posts -3.5% MoM ROI, the only month where losses consistently dominate, following June’s mild -0.14% monthly return. This seasonal weakness is something traders keep front-of-mind for flows.

On top of that, on-chain data shows a big spike in realized profits from new BTC whales, marking the largest in over a month.

Notably, the first notable spike was back in mid-July, right when the BTC bull run topped at $123k.

Source: CryptoQuant

Simply put, BTC smart money is continuing to tactically reposition.

In fact, the absence of “buy the fear” activity from whales runs counter to MSTR’s aggressive Bitcoin bet. Traders seem positioned for a repeat of September’s typical flush, despite the market pricing in a rate cut. 

In reality, the Fed has little incentive to cut amid post-tariff economic risks, making a rate cut unlikely.

Thus, all signs point bearish, with $100k now looking like a key support and potential pivot zone for BTC bull run.

Next: A legendary Bitcoin whale just made a $3.8B bet on Ethereum – Details

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoins-100k-battle-why-this-support-level-decides-btcs-bull-run-fate/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

MIT Professor Winston breaks down effective speaking into actionable techniques backed by research. Key takeaways: eliminate all distractions (phones/laptops kill retention), never start with jokes unless you're already charismatic, lead with clear promises about what the audience will gain. Use his 5S framework to make ideas stick: Symbol (visual anchor), Slogan (memorable phrase), Surprise (unexpected twist), Salient idea (what truly lodges in memory), and Story (humans are wired for narratives). For slides: 40+ point fonts, strip everything non-essential, text should supplement not duplicate your words. End strong with a memorable phrase, salute, or parting wish—never just "thank you." Bottom line: if you want your ideas to change the world, you need to be known, because famous parents get their "idea children" better opportunities.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210352-1.28%
GET
GET$0.007945-13.64%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000618-0.32%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:44
Partager
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-8.77%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0762-5.57%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:54
Partager
6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The post 6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana are seen as the top “blue chip” altcoins with strong links to the Trump family Chainlink, XRP, and ADA are gaining relevance through direct engagement with US policymakers Political narratives are creating a unique catalyst for these six altcoins in a weak market While the broader crypto market pulls back, a handful of altcoins with direct links to Donald Trump and the White House are getting a second look from traders. According to Altcoin Buzz, these six tokens have a unique political narrative that could set them apart, regardless of short-term market weakness. The Blue Chips: Ethereum and Solana Lead Even at the top of the market, the Trump connection is strong. Why is Ethereum considered a “Trump Coin”? Ethereum remains the strongest White House-linked asset, largely due to frequent promotion by Trump’s family, particularly Eric Trump. This has fueled speculation that ETH is a core long-term holding for the family, making it a key beneficiary of any pro-crypto government policy.  At press time, Ethereum trades at $4,404, down 0.86% on the day and over 6% in the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the consistent visibility of ETH in Trump’s orbit makes it a leading beneficiary of potential government-driven crypto adoption. What’s Solana’s connection? Alongside Ethereum, Solana has also captured attention. Trump previously used the Solana network to launch political memecoins, and the launch of the Trump-backed USD1 stablecoin on Solana.  Solana trades at $199, reflecting a weekly decline of just 2.49%, signaling relative strength compared to peers. Chainlink, XRP, and Cardano in Policy Conversations Chainlink has emerged as a government partner by integrating official U.S. economic data feeds, a move that underscores its practical utility. Despite this milestone, LINK trades at $22.93, losing more than 11% over the past week.  Nevertheless, its central role in blockchain…
U
U$0.0148-16.90%
SIX
SIX$0.02124-1.11%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004545-4.95%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

Trump-Backed WLFI to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Much Higher Than Expected?