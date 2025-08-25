Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Press enter or click to view image in full size
Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed
I woke up to another crypto reality check this morning. Bitcoin’s pullback has officially begun, and the bears are flexing their muscles once again.
Last Friday, I specifically highlighted the importance of maintaining a high value in the $115,500 area. I told my community that Bitcoin needed to close above this level.
More importantly, I emphasized that we needed to reclaim control at $118,128. We failed both tests.
🐻 The Bear Moon Strikes Again
The breakdown I warned about is now playing out exactly as expected. News-driven traders who jumped in over the weekend based on Jackson Hole optimism are getting liquidated left and right.
I saw $546 million in long liquidations yesterday alone. These FOMO buyers are learning a harsh lesson about crypto volatility.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.