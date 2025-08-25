Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

2025/08/25
Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed

I woke up to another crypto reality check this morning. Bitcoin’s pullback has officially begun, and the bears are flexing their muscles once again.

Last Friday, I specifically highlighted the importance of maintaining a high value in the $115,500 area. I told my community that Bitcoin needed to close above this level.

More importantly, I emphasized that we needed to reclaim control at $118,128. We failed both tests.

🐻 The Bear Moon Strikes Again

The breakdown I warned about is now playing out exactly as expected. News-driven traders who jumped in over the weekend based on Jackson Hole optimism are getting liquidated left and right.

I saw $546 million in long liquidations yesterday alone. These FOMO buyers are learning a harsh lesson about crypto volatility.

