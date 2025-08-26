Bitcoin’s $1M Future, Ethereum’s Yield Game, and Wall Street’s Reluctant Surrender

In its brief but spectacular existence, the cryptocurrency market is currently at one of the most significant turning moments.

What started as a specialized digital currency experiment has grown to be a major topic in international finance, attracting the interest of governments, Wall Street behemoths, and sovereign organizations alike.

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, recently made one of his most audacious predictions to date: Bitcoin would hit $1 million by 2030.

This seems bold, even absurd, to many.

Armstrong isn’t known for exaggerating carelessly, though.

By fusing regulatory practicality with technical vision, he has become Coinbase the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.

Markets pay attention when someone like Armstrong talks with conviction.

Armstrong’s prognosis, however, is but a portion of the larger picture.

While Solana is forging its own path as the world’s scalable marketplace, Ethereum is experiencing a supply shock and emerging as a yield-bearing powerhouse.

Governments, however, are no longer taking a back seat.

Sovereign entities from Washington and other G20 capitals are starting to interact with Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset rather than as a threat.