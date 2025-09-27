The post Bitcoin’s 2025 cycle dip mirrors 2017 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s spot price movement throughout the third quarter of 2025 and its recent dip align closely with the cycle structure seen in 2017. Throughout the summer, Bitcoin oscillated in a consolidation range between $100,000 and $115,000, forming a technical base at $107,000 while market momentum mirrored the 2017 correction and subsequent rally. Bitcoin has held above major support with spot action repeatedly retesting levels mapped by historical cycles. Alternative cycle analyses point to a projected upside scenario into Q4, with cycle correlations exceeding 90% as price enters the latter stages of historic market structure repeats. 2025 landscape materially differs from 2017 However, market context in 2025 diverges materially from 2017, given institutional inflows through spot ETFs, public company treasuries, and regulatory adjustments following global banking and macroeconomic shifts. Exchange flow volume, ETF net flows, and dollar liquidity collectively shape cycle inflection, diverging from prior cycles dominated by retail orderbooks. As cycle overlays suggest, Bitcoin’s path toward the projected $200,000 price channel is contingent on maintaining technical support and catalyzing fresh capital inflow. From a technical perspective, weekly MACD and daily RSI trends reflect a neutral to mildly constructive technical posture. The consolidation under $115,000 maps to previous market troughs, while waning RSI and modest MACD crossovers indicate a shift in speculative positioning as open interest flattened through mid-September. Churn increased as volatility reset, but the market retained its structure, with price bouncing off the $107,000 threshold multiple times. Surge potential remains attached to breaking above the $115,000 resistance, as technical modeling aligns with multi-cycle fractal overlays from 2015-2017 and 2021-2025. Bull market comparisons (Source: DecenTrader) Still, unlike 2017, institutional dynamics and global monetary policy developments shape the market structure as Q4 approaches. Macro-tracking sources note that persistent dollar strength, changing US Federal Reserve policy, and global demand for duration assets remain… The post Bitcoin’s 2025 cycle dip mirrors 2017 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s spot price movement throughout the third quarter of 2025 and its recent dip align closely with the cycle structure seen in 2017. Throughout the summer, Bitcoin oscillated in a consolidation range between $100,000 and $115,000, forming a technical base at $107,000 while market momentum mirrored the 2017 correction and subsequent rally. Bitcoin has held above major support with spot action repeatedly retesting levels mapped by historical cycles. Alternative cycle analyses point to a projected upside scenario into Q4, with cycle correlations exceeding 90% as price enters the latter stages of historic market structure repeats. 2025 landscape materially differs from 2017 However, market context in 2025 diverges materially from 2017, given institutional inflows through spot ETFs, public company treasuries, and regulatory adjustments following global banking and macroeconomic shifts. Exchange flow volume, ETF net flows, and dollar liquidity collectively shape cycle inflection, diverging from prior cycles dominated by retail orderbooks. As cycle overlays suggest, Bitcoin’s path toward the projected $200,000 price channel is contingent on maintaining technical support and catalyzing fresh capital inflow. From a technical perspective, weekly MACD and daily RSI trends reflect a neutral to mildly constructive technical posture. The consolidation under $115,000 maps to previous market troughs, while waning RSI and modest MACD crossovers indicate a shift in speculative positioning as open interest flattened through mid-September. Churn increased as volatility reset, but the market retained its structure, with price bouncing off the $107,000 threshold multiple times. Surge potential remains attached to breaking above the $115,000 resistance, as technical modeling aligns with multi-cycle fractal overlays from 2015-2017 and 2021-2025. Bull market comparisons (Source: DecenTrader) Still, unlike 2017, institutional dynamics and global monetary policy developments shape the market structure as Q4 approaches. Macro-tracking sources note that persistent dollar strength, changing US Federal Reserve policy, and global demand for duration assets remain…

Bitcoin’s 2025 cycle dip mirrors 2017

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 09:17
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017022+0.72%
Major
MAJOR$0.12368+2.61%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05617-0.49%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3511+2.45%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007443-1.36%

Bitcoin’s spot price movement throughout the third quarter of 2025 and its recent dip align closely with the cycle structure seen in 2017.

Throughout the summer, Bitcoin oscillated in a consolidation range between $100,000 and $115,000, forming a technical base at $107,000 while market momentum mirrored the 2017 correction and subsequent rally.

Bitcoin has held above major support with spot action repeatedly retesting levels mapped by historical cycles.

Alternative cycle analyses point to a projected upside scenario into Q4, with cycle correlations exceeding 90% as price enters the latter stages of historic market structure repeats.

2025 landscape materially differs from 2017

However, market context in 2025 diverges materially from 2017, given institutional inflows through spot ETFs, public company treasuries, and regulatory adjustments following global banking and macroeconomic shifts.

Exchange flow volume, ETF net flows, and dollar liquidity collectively shape cycle inflection, diverging from prior cycles dominated by retail orderbooks.

As cycle overlays suggest, Bitcoin’s path toward the projected $200,000 price channel is contingent on maintaining technical support and catalyzing fresh capital inflow.

From a technical perspective, weekly MACD and daily RSI trends reflect a neutral to mildly constructive technical posture. The consolidation under $115,000 maps to previous market troughs, while waning RSI and modest MACD crossovers indicate a shift in speculative positioning as open interest flattened through mid-September.

Churn increased as volatility reset, but the market retained its structure, with price bouncing off the $107,000 threshold multiple times.

Surge potential remains attached to breaking above the $115,000 resistance, as technical modeling aligns with multi-cycle fractal overlays from 2015-2017 and 2021-2025.

Bull market comparisons (Source: DecenTrader)

Still, unlike 2017, institutional dynamics and global monetary policy developments shape the market structure as Q4 approaches.

Macro-tracking sources note that persistent dollar strength, changing US Federal Reserve policy, and global demand for duration assets remain influential for spot price direction.

ETF product flow fades have exerted temporary pressure, adding nuance to cycle analogs. Risk remains, as observed in the case where $107,000 fails to retain support, resulting in broader deleveraging and potential price slippage below technical base, which would prompt a realignment of short and long positions across major exchanges.

How Bitcoin could replicate 2017 rally

Forward projections modeled by price-cycle researchers offer upside channels derived from fractal repetition and market structure overlays. If price sustains closing action above $115,000 during early Q4, a parabolic rise is possible.

As historical correlations persist, technical modeling points to a blow-off phase reminiscent of 2017. Real-time price modeling and cycle overlays indicate further price extension beyond previous cycle highs if macro conditions and flows stabilize.

Cycle inflection zones act as catalysts that sustain upside, but caution remains warranted as persistent macro volatility and policy intervention could recalibrate the projected path.

Bitcoin 2017 vs Bitcoin 2025 (Source: AlΞx Wacy)

The prevailing structure observed on multi-year overlays demonstrates a continuing alignment with the market’s historical rhythm, underlying each pattern.

Bitcoin price action follows a familiar cadence, positioning the asset for a potential cycle extension into new highs if conditions outlined above hold.

YearCycle CorrelationTechnical StructureMain Support LevelUpside Channel
2017Strong, retail-drivenCorrection, parabolic Q4 break$3,215$20,000
2025High, institutional macro factorsConsolidation, neutral momentum$107,000$200,000

If current technical and macro conditions persist, final forward-looking projections suggest Bitcoin remains poised to track the upper boundaries of its historical cycle, with the opportunity for cycle expansion above prior highs if sustained capital inflows materialize through ETFs and institutional treasuries.

Spot price action will determine whether the red line scenario materializes, should technical, policy, and liquidity factors remain supportive, cycle continuation beyond prior limits remains a viable possibility, closing the quarter with Bitcoin once again positioned at the center of global financial conversation.

Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/bitcoins-2025-cycle-mirrors-2017-could-200k-be-next/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000492-3.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215+4.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00239+8.63%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager
Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

The post Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network is rearing its head, and Cardano is trying to recover from a downtrend. But the go to option this fall is Layer Brett, a meme coin with utility baked into it. $LBRETT’s presale is not only attractive, but is magnetic due to high rewards and the chance to make over 100x gains. Layer Brett Is Loading: Join or You’re Wrecked The crypto crowd loves to talk big numbers, but here’s one that’s impossible to ignore: Layer 2 markets are projected to process more than $10 trillion per year by 2027. That tidal wave is building right now — and Layer Brett is already carving out space to ride it. The presale price? A tiny $0.0058. That’s launchpad level, the kind of entry point that fuels 100x gains if momentum kicks in. Latecomers will scroll through charts in regret while early entrants pocket the spoils. Layer Brett is more than another Layer 2 solution. It’s crypto tech wrapped in meme energy, and that mix is lethal in the best way. Blazing-fast transactions, negligible fees, and staking rewards that could make traditional finance blush. Stakers lock in a staggering 700% APY. But every new wallet that joins cuts into that yield, so hesitation is expensive. And let’s not forget the kicker — a massive $1 million giveaway fueling even more hype around the presale. Combine that with a decentralized design, and you’ve got something that stands out in a space overcrowded with promises. This isn’t some slow-burning project hoping to survive. Layer Brett is engineered to explode. It’s raw, it’s loud, it’s built for the degens who understand that timing is everything. At $0.0058, you’re either in early — or you’re out forever. Is PI the People’s Currency? Pi Network’s open mainnet unlocks massive potential, with millions of users completing…
Threshold
T$0.01523-0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000827+3.89%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.51+3.70%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:14
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever felt like you missed the last crypto rocket and left a mountain of gains on the table? The crypto world moves fast, and meme coins are no exception. Snek and Bonk have been making waves lately, showing surges in trading volume and attracting attention from traders eager to catch the next big swing. Bonk, for example, is trading at $0.000019 with a market cap of $1.48 billion, signaling a clear uptick in investor interest. Snek is holding steady at $0.003582 with a trading volume increase of 53.6% in the past day alone, showing renewed momentum after a slight dip. This year, the spotlight is on the new contender MoonBull, which combines meme culture with smart tokenomics. The presale for MoonBull is live now, offering one of the most exciting opportunities in Q4 for investors aiming for significant upside. The benefits of joining the MoonBull presale are hard to ignore. Unlike typical meme coins that rely solely on hype, MoonBull introduces a staged presale system that creates scarcity while rewarding early participants. Investors entering at Stage 1 can secure tokens at just $0.000025, potentially seeing a 24,540% return if the listing price hits $0.00616. The presale is first-come, first-served, emphasizing urgency and giving a clear advantage to early supporters. MoonBull’s structure also includes staking, reflections, and burns that create an ecosystem designed for long-term growth and financial sustainability. MoonBull: Best Crypto to Buy Now Q4 and Presale Opportunities MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based meme token that stands out by combining cultural hype with structured tokenomics designed to reward loyal holders. While most meme coins depend purely on trends, MoonBull introduces mechanisms such as auto-liquidity, reflections, and supply burns that reinforce value with every transaction. The presale is live now, and it’s staged across 23 rounds, ensuring gradual price growth and…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-8.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017365+2.85%
Everscale
EVER$0.01687+6.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Liquidity Wave Extends The Crypto Bull Run Into 2026, Predicts Raoul Pal