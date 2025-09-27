Bitcoin’s ‘biggest bull catalyst’ may be the next Fed chair pick: Novogratz

Mike Novogratz said “of course” Bitcoin could reach $200,000 if the Federal Reserve adopts a highly dovish stance following a leadership change.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin’s price could see a significant rally if the next US Federal Reserve chair nominee to replace Jerome Powell is exceptionally dovish.

“That’s the potential biggest bull catalyst for Bitcoin and the rest of crypto,” Novogratz said in an interview with Kyle Chasse published to YouTube on Friday.

“Fed’s cutting when they shouldn’t be, and you put in a massive dove,” Novogratz said, adding that may lead to “your blow-off top” moment for Bitcoin (BTC).

