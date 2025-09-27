Mike Novogratz said “of course” Bitcoin could reach $200,000 if the Federal Reserve adopts a highly dovish stance following a leadership change. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin’s price could see a significant rally if the next US Federal Reserve chair nominee to replace Jerome Powell is exceptionally dovish.“That’s the potential biggest bull catalyst for Bitcoin and the rest of crypto,” Novogratz said in an interview with Kyle Chasse published to YouTube on Friday.“Fed’s cutting when they shouldn’t be, and you put in a massive dove,” Novogratz said, adding that may lead to “your blow-off top” moment for Bitcoin (BTC).Read more Mike Novogratz said “of course” Bitcoin could reach $200,000 if the Federal Reserve adopts a highly dovish stance following a leadership change. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin’s price could see a significant rally if the next US Federal Reserve chair nominee to replace Jerome Powell is exceptionally dovish.“That’s the potential biggest bull catalyst for Bitcoin and the rest of crypto,” Novogratz said in an interview with Kyle Chasse published to YouTube on Friday.“Fed’s cutting when they shouldn’t be, and you put in a massive dove,” Novogratz said, adding that may lead to “your blow-off top” moment for Bitcoin (BTC).Read more

Bitcoin’s ‘biggest bull catalyst’ may be the next Fed chair pick: Novogratz

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/27 11:06
Mike Novogratz said “of course” Bitcoin could reach $200,000 if the Federal Reserve adopts a highly dovish stance following a leadership change.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin’s price could see a significant rally if the next US Federal Reserve chair nominee to replace Jerome Powell is exceptionally dovish.

“That’s the potential biggest bull catalyst for Bitcoin and the rest of crypto,” Novogratz said in an interview with Kyle Chasse published to YouTube on Friday.

“Fed’s cutting when they shouldn’t be, and you put in a massive dove,” Novogratz said, adding that may lead to “your blow-off top” moment for Bitcoin (BTC).

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Every investor in the crypto space has felt the sting of hindsight. Ethereum's launch, Solana's meteoric rise, and even Cardano's early days were golden opportunities that slipped past many who were cautious or unaware at the time. Those missed ICOs have become part of crypto folklore, teaching a hard lesson: timing matters, and sometimes the […]
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:15
Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/institutional-whale-acquires-431000-eth/
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:28
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $248 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflow

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $248 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflow

PANews reported on September 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$248 million yesterday (September 26, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net inflow of US$17.91 million. Currently, ETHE's total historical net outflow has reached US$4.57 billion; followed by 21Shares Ethereum ETF TETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$8.05 million. Currently, ETHE's total historical net outflow has reached US$22.57 million. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$200 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.16 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.01 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.12 billion.
PANews2025/09/27 12:29
