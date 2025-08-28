Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/28 18:03
Bitcoin
BTC$112,830.99+1.37%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-2.91%
RedStone
RED$0.4238-1.37%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13998+0.42%

The Bitcoin Bull Score, a composite metric tracking MVRV Z-Score, cycle indicators, and trader profit margins, has gone to 20, a reading historically related to bearish conditions.

This signal comes at a time when BTC is trading at just over $113,000 and hovering above key support levels, even though it is showing cracks in market momentum.

On-Chain Metrics Paint a Cautious Picture

In an August 28 post on X, analyst JA_Maartun highlighted the Bitcoin Bull Score’s worrying level, saying it was “something to take seriously.”

According to him, a score of 20 is bearish, implying that the fundamental conditions supporting the current bull run are deteriorating. His assessment is similar to observations from other analysts like Axel Adler Jr., who, on his part, noted that the market was balanced on the edge of bearish territory, with an integral index of 43% sitting just below a key 45% threshold.

He characterized the current state as a “soft” bearishness, where the market could tip back to neutral with a few hours of positive derivatives flows, but without that, it faces a scenario of technical bounces rather than a powerful upward reversal.

Further analysis from Glassnode points to a key support band between $107,000 and $108,900. According to the firm, a break below this level could open the door for a deeper pullback toward $93,000.

This cautious outlook from on-chain signals clashes with some cycle theories that foresee more gains. Previously, market watcher Cryptobirb projected that the current bull run is 93% complete and could peak between late October and mid-November of 2025.

However, the traditional four-year cycle narrative has been questioned in some quarters, with several analysts debating whether this pattern is breaking down. One theory suggests money is no longer predictably rotating from Bitcoin to Ethereum to altcoins, but is instead creating “isolated mini-cycles.” This fundamental shift in market structure could mean the old cycle rules no longer apply.

Meanwhile, there is some more data supporting the bearish case. For instance, the Taker Buy/Sell Ratio’s 30-day moving average recently fell to a seven-year low below 0.98, suggesting that sell orders are overwhelmingly surpassing buy orders. This is a dynamic that has often come before a significant price drop.

Price Action

Looking at the market, BTC’s immediate price action shows a 24-hour gain of 2.14% to take it to $113,094. However, while it has dropped by less than 1% over seven days, there has been more noticeable instability over longer timeframes, with the OG cryptocurrency shedding 8.2% in the last two weeks, and nearly 5% across the month.

It is currently sitting 9.1% below its recent all-time high of $124,457, and its trading range for the last seven days, between $109,214 and $117,016, suggests the market may be searching for direction.

The post Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006613-12.18%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Partager
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06925-0.74%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 17:40
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

$RFC market value exceeds 100 million
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1348+6.39%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.007271-1.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00312-2.89%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 10:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?

Is Altcoin Season Finally Launching? – Selecting Top Altcoins That Can Moon Your Investment in September Altcoin Euphoria