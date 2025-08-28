Bitcoin’s Future Could Be Tough! The Vast Majority of Cryptocurrency Investors Are Waiting for This Price for BTC!

Bitcoin (BTC) has been on a downward trend since reaching a new record high of over $124,000 in mid-August. Having fallen below $110,000 to date, BTC has been fluctuating within a certain range.

While some analysts expect Bitcoin to reach $200,000 before 2026, investors are predicting that the BTC price could fall even further.

According to The Block, the Polymarket prediction market is pricing in a 62% chance that BTC will fall below $100,000 by the end of the year. At this point, the vast majority of Polymarket bettors are predicting Bitcoin will fall below $100,000 by the end of the year.

Accordingly, users have become more confident about the possibility of a drop below $100,000 as Bitcoin has fallen below $110,000 for the first time in six weeks.

Presto Research analyst Min Jung stated that the possibility of Bitcoin falling below $100,000 is valid.

Strong buying demand from institutions and companies has so far prevented large-scale selling by whales and long-term investors, the Presto Research analyst noted.

However, the analyst added that if whales start selling more aggressively and BTC buying demand fails to keep pace with selling, the price could drop below the $100,000 level.

*This is not investment advice.

