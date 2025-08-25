Bitcoin’s Key $112k Support Is Lost After Whale Dump Triggers $310M Liquidation

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/25
Bitcoin whale sale triggers a $310 million liquidation cascade, breaking the key $112,000 support level.
  • Whale dumped 24,000 BTC, triggering $310M liquidations across crypto markets.
  • Bitcoin struggles to hold $112K support, rebound toward $120K possible.
  • Bitcoin dominance dropped near 50%, fueling hopes of altcoin season.

The latest flash crash in Bitcoin was not a signal of a market top, but rather a massive, strategic rotation of capital. A single, long-dormant whale cashed out over $2 billion in Bitcoin, but instead of leaving the market, they immediately rotated those funds into Ethereum.

The global crypto market cap slipped to $3.93 trillion, weighed down by this Bitcoin’s sudden plunge. Ethereum traded at $4,723.13, still holding relatively firm with a 1.36% gain on the week. Despite red candles across the board, analysts say the correction could be short-lived, provided Bitcoin holds a key support zone.

Whale Dump Behind $310 Million Wipeout

The sharp sell-off was triggered by a single Bitcoin whale, who dumped over 24,000 BTC in the past few days. This caused a flash crash that erased $310 million in long positions in just hours. 

The whale sold coins that had not moved in more than five years, sending more than 12,000 BTC today alone to the H…

The post Bitcoin’s Key $112k Support Is Lost After Whale Dump Triggers $310M Liquidation appeared first on Coin Edition.

