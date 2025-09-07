Bitcoin’s Peak Linked to Monetary Policy, States Placeholder VC Partner

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 17:14
Bitcoin
BTC$111,070.72+0.20%
Capverse
CAP$0.14216+22.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.01089+1.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.15909+1.27%
VinuChain
VC$0.00335-1.75%
Key Points:
  • Chris Burniske discusses Bitcoin’s dependency on monetary policy.
  • Bitcoin peaks when liquidity tightens, says Burniske.
  • Continued liquidity expected to inflate cryptocurrency valuations.

Chris Burniske, partner at Placeholder VC, noted on September 7th that Bitcoin’s peak depends on monetary policy, highlighting short-term volatility against long-term growth trends.

Burniske’s analysis links Bitcoin peaks to money supply, influencing how investors interpret market cycles amid ongoing monetary policy adjustments.

Burniske Connects Bitcoin Peaks to Monetary Cycles

Chris Burniske of Placeholder VC has observed that Bitcoin’s performance is tied to monetary policies. He suggests that market peaks align with periods when monetary expansion halts. Burniske is renowned for his macroeconomic insights, regularly sharing analysis on his Twitter account and has long advocated for digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Bitcoin’s peak potential hinges on these monetary cycles. Burniske argues that current liquidity conditions inflate cryptos and when this wanes, a peak could manifest. His theories draw considerable attention from investors who follow macroeconomic indicators as part of their strategy.

The broader crypto community has largely resonated with Burniske’s view on the importance of liquidity in asset pricing. No direct responses from other notable figures like Arthur Hayes or CZ have surfaced, but many industry voices acknowledge that central bank actions serve as major drivers in crypto valuation trends.

Bitcoin History Shows Peaks with Fed Policy Shifts

Did you know? In 2020 and 2021, peaks in Bitcoin prices often coincided with significant changes in Federal Reserve policy, underscoring the influence of global liquidity on digital asset markets.

As of September 7, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $111,133.28 with a market cap of 2.21 trillion. The cryptocurrency holds a dominant market share of 57.87%, with a fully diluted market cap of 2.33 trillion. Recent trading volume was 24.09 billion, indicating a 52.08% decrease. The coin has experienced a modest gain of 0.28% over the past 24 hours. This data, courtesy of CoinMarketCap, reflects the ongoing volatility and market movement over various time frames.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:09 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest potential outcomes stemming from current monetary conditions. As central banks navigate inflation and interest rates, regulatory frameworks and technological adoption could accelerate. The reliance on such macro variables is a central theme in predicting Bitcoin’s trajectory.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-peak-monetary-policy-insight/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04157+1.76%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
Partager
PANews2025/07/12 23:30
Partager
Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for an eventful week ahead with critical developments that could significantly influence its course. The Federal Reserve is at the forefront of this anticipation, as the probability for an interest rate reduction stands at 100%.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements
Major
MAJOR$0.15935+1.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 16:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

Trump crypto ecosystem in crisis: ‘New age mafia,’ claims trader