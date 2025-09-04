Bitcoin’s Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 09:41
Moonveil
MORE$0.09938-0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01764-1.81%
Wink
LIKE$0.011129+0.62%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00043+48.27%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%

In brief

  • Bitcoin’s single-day hash rate—a measurement of computing power—hit an all-time high of 1.279 on Tuesday.
  • The hash rate also reached a moving average record for seven days.
  • Miners, who work to secure Bitcoin’s network, have faced various challenges.

Bitcoin‘s single-day hash rate on Tuesday hit a new high of 1.279 zettahash per second (ZH/s), according to mining data platform CoinWarz, even as the price of the asset remained roughly flat over the past 24 hours. 

The hash rate also reached a moving average high for seven days, surpassing 1 ZH/s for the period. 

The increases come, despite miners ongoing struggles with rising energy costs and lower rewards. After last year’s halving, the payoff for miners has fallen to 3.125 bitcoin, down from 6.250 previously. 

Miners typically rely on the price of Bitcoin to go up to cover costs but continued volatility for the asset has spurred some large miners to branch into high-powered computing. 

Hash rate is the measurement of all the computing power on the leading cryptocurrency’s network. 

Hash computations—or hashing—is the process of turning data into a fixed-length string of characters. It’s needed to do things on the Bitcoin network, like creating private keys so users can make transactions. 

1 ZH/s means that per second, the computers securing the Bitcoin network are doing one sextillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000) hashes every second—an absurdly large number. 

Bitcoin, other than being a digital coin, is a payment network with operations processing transactions scattered worldwide. 

The operations processing transactions—known as miners—race to solve puzzles and are rewarded for doing so. In order to take part, they must use huge amounts of computing power. 

A high hash rate is important because it means more computing power is being used to keep the cryptocurrency’s network secure. And the more computing power used, the harder it is for attackers to take control of more than 50% of the Bitcoin network.

It also means there is more mining activity on the network as miners expand their operations and use more machines—and power—to continue minting coins. 

Bitcoin miners are typically large operations run by companies in warehouses that use lots of electricity to process transactions on the virtual coin’s network and mint new coins.

The aggregate hash rate for the world’s largest digital asset was previously concentrated in China. Following the country’s ban on Bitcoin mining in May 2021, companies were forced to move elsewhere to set up their operations.

Since then, North America has become the most dominant player in the Bitcoin mining space.

https://twitter.com/pete_rizzo_/status/1962937690397012252

The increased seven-day hash rate comes as miners wrestle with rising energy costs and lower rewards. After last year’s halving, the payoff for miners is 3.125 bitcoin, down from 6.25 previously. 

Miners typically rely on the price of Bitcoin to go up to cover costs but continued volatility for the asset has spurred, some large miners tobranch into high-powered computing. 

Bitcoin was recently trading for $111,985 per coin, according to CoinGecko data, unmoved over 24 hours. The coin has also barely budged over a seven-day period, but it hit a new high of $124,128 in August.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338003/bitcoins-price-static-hash-rate-hit-record-high

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,770.5+2.29%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Partager
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:34
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001591-2.27%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%
AaveToken
AAVE$324.04+2.46%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network