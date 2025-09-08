Bitcoin’s quantum time bomb: Institutions can’t wait

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 19:33
Quack AI
Q$0.011435+12.16%
Threshold
T$0.01621+1.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,664.11+1.32%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0004261+3.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004743+0.55%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003953-1.66%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Geopolitical heavyweights are treating quantum computing as a national security priority, pouring billions. Yet Bitcoin’s (BTC) foundational cryptography is laid bare. Institutions must insist on post-quantum defenses now or risk watching trillions evaporate by a quantum attack in 3 to 5 years. The “Q-day” conversation has shifted from “if” it will happen to “when,” and now centers on how institutional players will respond.

Summary

  • Quantum is not theory, it’s a ticking clock — Bitcoin’s elliptic curve signatures can already be harvested today and cracked tomorrow once quantum hardware hits critical scale.
  • BlackRock and IBM are sounding alarms — intelligence agencies are likely stockpiling exposed keys, waiting for “Q-Day” to flip Bitcoin security on its head.
  • Bitcoin’s defense is too slow — the BIP process and phased upgrades can’t match the speed of a classified quantum breakthrough, leaving addresses as sitting ducks.
  • Institutions must act now — custodians and exchanges need quantum-resistant custody, lifecycle audits, and adoption of NIST-approved algorithms before disaster strikes.
  • Preparedness is a competitive edge — early movers not only protect assets but also win trust, regulatory confidence, and inflows in a shaken market.

BlackRock has openly flagged this quantum threat. From an institutional point of view, the stakes are quite high —  even catastrophic the minute “cryptographic relevance” becomes a reality. The question isn’t whether quantum poses a risk. It’s what the industry must do—right now—to prepare.

Quantum risk isn’t a warning, it’s a wake-up call

Bitcoin secures its transactions using elliptic curve digital signatures. IBM researcher Jay Gambetta warns that the fuse is already lit, and on-chain signatures are already compromised. How does that work? Adversaries store them to decrypt later, once the required qubit threshold for decryption is achieved by quantum hardware. This “harvest-now, decrypt-later” tactic turns exposed signatures into ticking time bombs — transactions validated today may be broken and reversed tomorrow.

Intelligence agencies are also silently keeping tabs on high-value Bitcoin addresses, storing data, and counting down to a quantum breakthrough. When that happens, unspent P2PK coins are exposed with no defense from the protocol.

Bitcoin’s vulnerabilities and high stakes

What does a quantum future look like without immediate updates? Since custodians still lack post-quantum safeguards for both cold vaults and hot wallets, a single successful quantum invasion would set off a fire sale.

Prices would crumble, exchanges might be pushed toward insolvency, and decentralized finance protocols would shake. The wider digital-asset ecosystem would suffer a crisis of confidence from which it might never recover. Fortunes made through institutional bets on Bitcoin’s security could disappear. The good news is, there is still time to prepare.

Bitcoin’s BIP timeline is too slow to stop quantum threats

The Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP) finally acknowledges what intelligence agencies have been preparing for in the shadows: the “Q-Day”. But the industry’s reaction is in extreme slow motion. It’s about the assumed timeline of predictability that simply doesn’t exist.

On paper, Bitcoin Improvement Proposal’s “phased” approach seems like reasonable progress; in practice, it is dangerously naive. Considering quantum breakthroughs are executed behind classified doors, not in public research papers. The damage is invisible until the collapse. Every vulnerable Bitcoin address is like a sitting duck for future exploitation, as by the time BIP is implemented, “harvest-now-decrypt-later” attacks will have logged exposed Bitcoin addresses to exploit later.

The actual risk lies in its dependency on hard fork consensus during a live quantum breach. When quantum havoc arrives, signatures are broken in real time, Bitcoin will be a sitting duck — without the luxury of a months-long governance window. What follows will be a full-speed countdown to cryptographic collapse. 

Tomorrow’s digital assets fall under two hoods: quantum-protected and plundered. The survival of Bitcoin will not hang on proposals — it will hang on preparedness. 

Institutions must treat quantum like a live fire drill

Institutional investors and custodians should consider quantum as a live risk, not sideline it as a theoretical one. Traditional finance already practices disaster recovery and cryptographic agility. It’s time Bitcoin custody met the same standards.

Businesses require a set of “measurables” for post-quantum readiness: quantifiable dates, clear assignments, and measurable completion points. A good starting point for custodians is to audit their entire key management lifecycles against quantum threat models, identifying each point where elliptic curve signatures sign transactions.

Exchanges and institutional prime brokers will also need to upgrade their infrastructure. They need to work with cryptography authorities to include standardized post-quantum algorithms (for example, lattice-based or hash-based schemes vetted by NIST) in their products. These are battle-tested algorithms, which can be soft-forked to Bitcoin’s protocol with little to no issue. “Quantum-resistant custody” by custodians will demonstrate leadership in a market hungry for risk mitigation. 

Benefits of proactive quantum preparedness

Firms that take active steps now will turn impending vulnerability into a strategic strength. Adopting quantum-resistant technology helps custodians safeguard against future threats, establish clients’ trust, gain regulators’ confidence, and drive larger inflows. 

Early approval decreases systemic risk. Institutions are either compounding safeguards or compounding risk. The Bitcoin economy as a whole is stronger when big players are making their holdings quantum-resistant. 

A collective industry-wide effort means preventing isolated breaches from accumulating market-wide fear and panic. It also serves as a model for other blockchains and digital-asset classes to emulate. Quantum preparedness isn’t optional.

David Carvalho

David Carvalho is the founder, CEO, and Chief Scientist of Naoris Protocol, the world’s first decentralized security solution powered by a post-quantum blockchain and distributed AI, backed by Tim Draper and the Former Chief of Intelligence of NATO. With over 20 years of experience as a Global Chief Information Security Officer and ethical hacker, David has worked at both technical and C-suite levels in multi-billion-dollar organizations across Europe and the UK. He is a trusted advisor to nation-states and critical infrastructures under NATO, focusing on cyber-war, cyber-terrorism, and cyber-espionage. A blockchain pioneer since 2013, David has contributed to innovations in PoS/PoW mining and next-gen cybersecurity. His work emphasizes risk mitigation, ethical wealth creation, and value-driven advancements in crypto, automation, and Distributed AI.

Source: https://crypto.news/bitcoins-quantum-time-bomb-institutions-cant-wait/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04366+7.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09938-1.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Partager
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0.01005-9.37%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004783+1.37%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001499+0.33%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Partager
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4373+2.77%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005098-2.78%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05728-4.48%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Blockchain Group set to expand trading of its Bitcoin-backed shares via US OTCID listing