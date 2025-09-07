Bitcoin’s “Red September” Myth Challenged By Institutional Inflows

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:50
Sep 06, 2025 at 16:22 // News

Historically, September has been a difficult month for Bitcoin, often referred to as “Red September” due to the historical trend of negative performance.


Changing crypto paradigms


However, market analysts suggest that 2025 could defy this trend. Increasing adoption by institutional investors, fuelled by the success of Bitcoin ETFs that have absorbed significant capital, and the continued shortage of supply post-halving are creating a new dynamic. These factors counterbalance historical volatility and could lead to a more favourable outcome for the leading cryptocurrency.


In addition, there is a notable shift in investor behaviour, with a steady rotation of capital from Bitcoin to Ethereum as investors seek riskier assets in anticipation of a potential “altseason” Data from various sources suggests that Ethereum ETPs are seeing significantly larger inflows than their Bitcoin counterparts.


This shift, combined with a potential easing of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve, could set the stage for a broader crypto market rally.

Cryptocurrency market on the move


While technical indicators still show some downward pressure, the fundamental support from institutional and corporate players, along with optimistic macroeconomic forecasts, paints a more complex picture than previous Septembers.


The latest analysis of Bitcoin price by Coinidol.com shows that BTC has fallen, but has remained above $108,000 since August 29. It will resume its positive momentum once it breaks the $112,000 level and rises above the moving average lines. Currently, BTC price is fluctuating around $110,200.


This year’s market dynamics suggest a maturing ecosystem where traditional cyclical patterns are being disrupted by growing institutional interest and a diversifying investor base. The narrative is shifting from a simple historical trend to a more nuanced view that takes into account the significant structural changes within the crypto market.


Historical Septembers


In 2018 Bitcoin rapidly lost approximately $200 on September 14 and was trading at a low of $6,355.


Back in September 2020, Bitcoin price was hovering above the $10,000 support.


In 2023, the largest cryptocurrency fell back above $26,000 after a price rally on September 27 and managed to reach $27,000 by the end of September 28.


Now, September 2025 and BTC price stands a little above $110,200. 



Source: https://coinidol.com/bitcoin-red-september-myth/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
