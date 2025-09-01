Bitcoin’s ‘split personality’ on display as gold hits new record: Analyst

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/01 14:28
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.099+3.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10175-1.91%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4293-2.78%

Gold surged to a record high after Donald Trump’s “no inflation” comments, but Bitcoin fell to a two-month low, breaking their correlation pattern.

The price of gold hit an all-time high after US President Donald Trump commented on inflation on his social media platform, but Bitcoin was moving in the opposite direction on Monday, in what could be seen as an example of Bitcoin’s “split personality.” 

Over the past two and a half years, there has been a strong correlation between gold, Bitcoin, and the Nasdaq, with all of them ripping higher, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore told Cointelegraph.

“At times, Bitcoin is viewed as a store of value or a safe haven, and at other times it’s viewed as a risk asset,” he added. 

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.8381-2.98%
Movement
MOVE$0.121-1.86%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07494-0.43%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Partager
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.8381-2.98%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001796+0.22%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager
Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

On-chain analiz platformu Lookonchain tarafından paylaşılan verilere göre, uzun süredir piyasada hareket etmeyen bir “Bitcoin balinası” yeniden dikkat çekici bir işlem gerçekleştirdi. Bitcoin Balinasından Dev Hamle: 2.000 BTC Satıp 48.942 ETH Aldı Söz konusu balina, son dört saat içinde 2.000 adet Bitcoin’i (yaklaşık 215 milyon dolar) satarak, aynı değerle 48.942 adet Ethereum (ETH) satın aldı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$109,532.53+0.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-1.88%
Ethereum
ETH$4,440.93-0.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/01 15:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Sonic Labs Secures Approval for $200M Expansion into US Traditional Finance