Bitcoin’s Volatility Collapse Pushes Speculative Traders To Ethereum

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 05:49

In a major shift for the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is undergoing a transformation from a highly volatile speculative asset to a more stable, “blue-chip” investment.


This maturing behavior is pushing speculative traders and investors seeking high returns to pivot towards more volatile altcoins, particularly Ethereum (ETH).


A new class of long-term investors coming


According to analysts and market data, Bitcoin’s annualized volatility has plummeted to an unprecedented 38%, a stark contrast to its historical swings of over 200%. This newfound stability is a direct result of increased institutional adoption, with large Wall Street firms, pension funds, and corporations using Bitcoin ETFs as a long-term, buy-and-hold strategy. As a result, Bitcoin is starting to behave more like a traditional asset such as Starbucks or Goldman Sachs stock, attracting a new class of long-term investors.


This has created a new dynamic where the “action” has shifted to Ethereum. While Bitcoin saw a modest 3% gain after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a potential rate cut, Ethereum surged over 12% to reach a new all-time high. This divergence in performance is a clear sign that Bitcoin is now seen as the steady anchor of the crypto market, while Ethereum has become the new playground for traders seeking high-risk, high-reward opportunities.


In August alone, U.S. Ethereum ETFs have seen $2.5 billion in net inflows, compared to a net outflow of $1.3 billion from Bitcoin products, further highlighting this shift in investment strategy.


This market re-calibration is a sign of a maturing ecosystem, where different assets serve different investor profiles. While Bitcoin solidifies its role as a macro asset, Ethereum is cementing its position as the engine of the decentralized financial system and the go-to asset for traders seeking volatility.


Coinidol.com reported recently that the total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has surged past the $4.11 trillion mark in a historic new high. 

Source: https://coinidol.com/speculative-traders-move/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From Guesswork to Ground Truth: Making Traffic Forecasts Physically Feasible

From Guesswork to Ground Truth: Making Traffic Forecasts Physically Feasible

This paper adds analytical kinematic priors for uncertainty across timesteps in trajectory forecasting, boosting performance and stability in traffic tasks.
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/25 02:36
Partager
BCD‑SCA Based Optimization for UAV‑CRN: Joint Trajectory, Power, and Scheduling Design

BCD‑SCA Based Optimization for UAV‑CRN: Joint Trajectory, Power, and Scheduling Design

This section formulates the UAV‑CRN rate maximization problem and proposes a BCD‑SCA algorithm, decomposing it into convex subproblems with proven convergence.
Scallop
SCA$0,1057-%3,20
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/25 03:36
Partager
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$203,73-%1,12
Capverse
CAP$0,06577+%0,13
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0,260181-%8,86
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From Guesswork to Ground Truth: Making Traffic Forecasts Physically Feasible

BCD‑SCA Based Optimization for UAV‑CRN: Joint Trajectory, Power, and Scheduling Design

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Why Growing Companies Shouldn’t Rely Too Heavily on No-Code Tools

FBI Warns of Ruthless Crypto Recovery Scam Preying on Victims Twice