Bitcoin’s Worst Month Is Coming

Bitcoin

With just days left before September begins, traders are bracing for what has historically been Bitcoin’s weakest month of the year.

Market data compiled by Coinglass from January 2013 to August 2025 shows that Bitcoin has averaged a -3.77% return in September over the past 12 years, making it the worst-performing month for the asset.

Crypto analyst Lark Davis highlighted the trend, noting that while Bitcoin has enjoyed strong performances in months like October and November, September consistently stands out as a drag on returns. The data reveals a stark contrast: October averages gains of more than 21%, while November has historically delivered a remarkable 46% surge.

The seasonality effect is clear. While the first quarter of the year tends to be mixed—with January and February posting moderate gains and March often pulling back—late Q3 has proven difficult for Bitcoin. August and September together mark a period of weakness before momentum usually picks up again in Q4.

The big question now is whether 2025 will follow the same script or surprise investors. Bitcoin’s current cycle is shaped by ETF inflows, increasing institutional adoption, and growing global use cases, which could counteract historical seasonal patterns.

Still, veteran traders are eyeing September cautiously, with many adjusting their strategies to account for possible downside volatility.

As the market approaches the end of August, all eyes are on whether Bitcoin will once again stumble into September—or if this time will break the cycle and defy its historical curse.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories







Next article