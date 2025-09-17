Bitdeer unveils SEALMINER A3 series with improved power efficiency for Bitcoin mining rigs

2025/09/17 00:12
Key Takeaways

  • Bitdeer has introduced the SEALMINER A3 series, next-generation Bitcoin miners.
  • The series features four models: A3 Pro Air, A3 Pro Hydro, A3 Air, and A3 Hydro.

Bitdeer launched its next-generation Bitcoin miners today with the SEALMINER A3 series, featuring four models designed for improved power efficiency.

The new lineup includes the A3 Pro Air, A3 Pro Hydro, A3 Air and A3 Hydro models. The A3 Pro Air and A3 Pro Hydro models deliver power efficiency of 12.5 J/TH, while the A3 Hydro operates at 13.5 J/TH and the A3 Air at 14.0 J/TH.

The series offers both air-cooled and liquid-cooled options across the different performance tiers for Bitcoin mining operations.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitdeer-sealminer-a3-series-power-efficiency/

