BitGo Expands Crypto Services in Europe with New BaFin License

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 05:00
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01749+2.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.1637+0.25%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002536+0.99%

BitGo expands in Europe with BaFin license, offering regulated crypto custody, trading, staking, and settlement for institutional investors.

BitGo, a global leader in digital asset infrastructure, has taken a major step forward in Europe. The company has received an extended license from BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator. This extension means that BitGo can provide a full suite of crypto services to institutional investors throughout the European Union.

BitGo Adds Trading, Custody, and Staking Under MiCA Expansion

Previously, BitGo was first approved under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in May of 2025. Now, with the expansion of the license, BitGo Europe can offer services such as crypto custody, staking, asset transfers, and trading. This provides a one-stop platform for digital asset management, built in the wake of the growing needs of financial institutions.

Through this move, European investors will now have access to BitGo’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk and high-performance trading platform. This platform allows spot trading of thousands of digital assets, including major cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. It allows it to connect investors to dozens of liquidity sources, including premier exchanges and market makers. As a result, institutions get the ability to carry out trades at competitive prices with better speed and reliability.

Related Reading: BitGo Files for U.S. IPO, Plans to Join Mainstream Financial Markets | Live Bitcoin News

In addition to trading, BitGo also continues to work on institutional-grade security. All the assets stay in regulated, cold storage custody under the safeguards of MiCA compliance. This provides an additional level of trust for institutions handling large amounts of digital assets.

BitGo’s platform is also designed to make it easy for institutions to operate. Instead of having to rely on multiple providers for custody, trading, and settlement, everything can be done within a single secure system. This helps to reduce the risk and lower the operational complexity and improve the efficiency of capital deployment.

BitGo’s infrastructure supports staking, which would allow investors to earn rewards on certain assets while still keeping them secure. This feature is particularly attractive for institutions that want long-term exposure to blockchain networks without having to directly manage them technically.

BitGo Powers EU Crypto Adoption with New BaFin License

This launch makes BitGo one of the few regulated companies in Europe to offer a full stack of crypto services. The combination of compliance, technology, and deep liquidity makes the platform suitable for large financial players who want stable access to the digital asset market.

The timing of this expansion is important. Europe’s digital asset market is growing at a rapid pace, with regulations such as MiCA helping to provide a more concrete legal environment. By acquiring the BaFin license, BitGo demonstrates that it is committed to adhering to these rules and that it does not shy away from innovation.

Moreover, this development helps to build Europe’s position in the global crypto economy. As more institutions are looking at digital finance, access to dependable and regulated service providers is of paramount importance. BitGo’s presence is there to support Europeans in filling that gap and to support digital transformation in Europe’s financial landscape.

In summary, the expanded BaFin license means that BitGo is able to provide custody services, trading services, staking services, and settlement services across Europe under the full control of European regulators. This is a major milestone for the company, as well as a huge boost towards institutional adoption of crypto in the region. The move demonstrates how regulation and high technology work together to create trust in digital assets.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions. Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal […] The post SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24994+5.97%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01749+1.62%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000678-16.50%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 05:30
Partager
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Right now, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Solana (SOL) keeps gaining steam. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme coin, is also on the rise in the market due to speculation about 100x returns. It’s clear that investors are watching a wide range of opportunities, given Solana’s impressive price hike over the
Solana
SOL$246.16+0.44%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010238+2.17%
Boom
BOOM$0.009112-4.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Partager
Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Once clunky and confusing, cryptocurrency wallets are evolving into intuitive tools that could soon hold not just money, but identity, data and more. The crypto industry has recently made headlines for regulation battles, speculation or hacks, but behind the noise, wallets, the entry point for most people into the digital asset world, are quietly evolving and transforming what it means to participate in the Web3 economy.This week’s episode of The Clear Crypto Podcast, brought to you by StarkWare and Cointelegraph, dives into the future of cryptocurrency wallets with Jess Houlgrave, CEO of Reown, the company behind WalletConnect, to explore how wallets are shifting from niche crypto tools to mainstream “control centers” for digital life.“I don’t think there is one best wallet, because what each individual or company might want from a wallet is going to vary a very huge amount,” Houlgrave said.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01731+1.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816-0.69%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003889-2.50%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings

Grayscale’s XRP, SOL, ADA Fund To Begin Trading Tomorrow Following SEC’s Greenlight